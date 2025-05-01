DEXs

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Ellipsis Labs claims credit for mysterious top Solana DEX

Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

HyperLiquid faced a ‘tough situation’: Blockworks Research

Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Hyperliquid liquidation contributes to market uncertainty

Sol’s price drop was partially triggered by one of the year’s more chaotic memecoin events

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

PumpSwap is already the 2nd-largest AMM on Solana

Over the past 24 hours, PumpSwap’s largest liquidity pool by volume contains tokens with the tickers DOGEMOON and ballscoin

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter competitor Titan moves to private mainnet

Titan Exchange CEO Chris Chung says Titan bests Solana’s incumbent DEX aggregator Jupiter on price 80% of the time

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Raydium is launching its own version of pump.fun

The platform, called LaunchLab, comes less than a month after news broke that pump.fun was developing an AMM of its own

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana turns 5: Celebrating ecosystem milestones

Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of Solana’s genesis block

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana DEX ships network extension testnet as competition grows

Zeta Markets has shipped testnet for Bullet, a low-latency “network extension,” the team told Lightspeed exclusively

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun said to be ditching Raydium, launching own AMM

Pump.fun’s aspirations to create its own AMM has been spinning around the Solana rumor mill for some time

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Nobody will be happy about fundamental metrics in crypto — including this one

What if valuing coins was as simple as mapping them to onchain volumes?

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why there’s hype around Hyperliquid

HYPE’s bucked the overall downward trend of the market, and perhaps it’s setting a gold standard

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Uniswap V4 is live on 12 chains

The Flaunch memecoin launchpad on Base is first to leverage v4 hooks

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter takes majority stake in Trump-favored memecoin app

By acquiring most of Moonshot, Jupiter now benefits from experienced and inexperienced memecoin traders alike

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Why value accrual matters for tokens

Based on Blockworks Research estimates, JUP buybacks comes up to ~40% of total supply

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

‘Unlimited leverage, no liquidation’ DEX launches on Base

Two pools are live on InfinityPools with sUSDe and wstETH collateral

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

This Solana swap app is trying to make sandwich attacks more costly

DFlow put an interesting solution on the table in proposing conditional liquidity to divide toxic from non-toxic order flow

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

DeFi superapp Fluid is coming for Aave and Uniswap’s lunch

Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Hyperliquid’s HYPE airdrop breaks the mold

With 31% of its token supply airdropped and no venture backing, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token launch sets a new standard, securing a $1.7 billion market cap on day one

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

The Solana ecosystem has a lot to be thankful for this year

Let’s raise a toast to another year of SOLid progress

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Synthetix perps DEX acquires Kwenta to unify ‘strategic priorities’ of both protocols

As part of SIP-411, KWENTA tokens will be redeemable for SNX and subsequently deprecated

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Could exchanges decentralize themselves out of existence?

Base DEX volumes have now eclipsed Kraken’s

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

One of crypto’s greatest rivalries boils down to memecoins

The public perception of SOL and ETH rests in the hands of memecoins traders

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

dYdX founder is back as CEO, and he’s in full ‘founder mode’

Plus, two M&A deals could breathe some life into the space

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Opinion

DeFi’s slow infrastructure is holding back mass adoption

DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility

by Ran Yi /

