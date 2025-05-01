DEXs
Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi
Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin
Sol’s price drop was partially triggered by one of the year’s more chaotic memecoin events
Over the past 24 hours, PumpSwap’s largest liquidity pool by volume contains tokens with the tickers DOGEMOON and ballscoin
Titan Exchange CEO Chris Chung says Titan bests Solana’s incumbent DEX aggregator Jupiter on price 80% of the time
The platform, called LaunchLab, comes less than a month after news broke that pump.fun was developing an AMM of its own
Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of Solana’s genesis block
Zeta Markets has shipped testnet for Bullet, a low-latency “network extension,” the team told Lightspeed exclusively
Pump.fun’s aspirations to create its own AMM has been spinning around the Solana rumor mill for some time
What if valuing coins was as simple as mapping them to onchain volumes?
HYPE’s bucked the overall downward trend of the market, and perhaps it’s setting a gold standard
The Flaunch memecoin launchpad on Base is first to leverage v4 hooks
By acquiring most of Moonshot, Jupiter now benefits from experienced and inexperienced memecoin traders alike
Based on Blockworks Research estimates, JUP buybacks comes up to ~40% of total supply
Two pools are live on InfinityPools with sUSDe and wstETH collateral
DFlow put an interesting solution on the table in proposing conditional liquidity to divide toxic from non-toxic order flow
Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand
With 31% of its token supply airdropped and no venture backing, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token launch sets a new standard, securing a $1.7 billion market cap on day one
Let’s raise a toast to another year of SOLid progress
As part of SIP-411, KWENTA tokens will be redeemable for SNX and subsequently deprecated
Base DEX volumes have now eclipsed Kraken’s
The public perception of SOL and ETH rests in the hands of memecoins traders
Plus, two M&A deals could breathe some life into the space
DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility