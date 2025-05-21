Funding

There are a total of 503 articles associated with Funding.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Crypto gaming startup Voya Games gets $5M for dinosaur-themed crafting sim

The pixelated game Craft World is set in a post-apocalyptic world where dinosaurs live with humans

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Business

Morph, Bitget’s L2, is stymied by founder disputes, lavish spending and power struggles: Sources

Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto has to be more ‘efficient’ with the money being used

“Be prepared to do more with less,” Framework Ventures’ Michael Anderson said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What DeFi founders could learn from stablecoin success

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick discussed how the firm is approaching investments in the current market

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: DeFi yield platform Upshift exits stealth

Upshift is being spun out of August, which raised $10 million earlier this month

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Mega VC raises aren’t ‘good for the decentralized efforts’ of crypto

DAS panelists shared strong venture capital takeaways, from how big a raise should be to the role VCs play in the industry

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: VanEck Ventures leads round for real estate tokenization firm Manifest

“These guys have created the unlock for the first wave of assets that’s starting with real estate,” VanEck’s Wyatt Lonergan said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Stable Sea exits stealth, raising $3.5M

CEO Tanner Taddeo told Blockworks that institutions are looking to utilize stablecoins to make transfers cheaper, faster

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis co-founder reveals crypto gaming’s biggest hurdles

Ronin’s Aleksander Larsen argues you can’t have good graphics and incredible gameplay with a strong crypto game economy all at the same time

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto projects raised $1.1B in February 

VC activity was slightly down month over month, according to TIE data

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Seismic raises $7M in round led by a16z Crypto

Seismic, an encrypted blockchain, plans to release its developer testnet in a month

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Universal raises $9M in round led by a16z

“The goal with Universal is to make everything that we consider to be a crypto asset tradable with very deep liquidity on crypto rails,” Universal’s Austin Diamond explained to Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Frodobots raises $6M for Solana-based robotics network

“If we were to be successful, we would be on par with the Teslas and the DeepMinds of the world,” Frodobots’ co-founder said

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

In crypto there are too many damn wolves

The Wolf of Wall Street Adoption must battle the Wolf of Memecoin Casinos

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘Rebound’ in crypto venture capital suggests focus on ‘established’ teams: PitchBook

The fourth quarter saw deal values jump 13.6% but total number of deals declined

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why venture capital money is necessary in crypto

Pantera junior partner Mason Nystrom details why projects need to raise capital

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Jambo could be ‘the onchain Apple’

Jambo’s James Zhang talked to Empire about potential future fundraising and whether or not he considers Jambo a DePIN

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Two AI-focused Solana social startups closed funding rounds

A pair of fundraises by Tapestry and Oh both came with expansive ideas about the future of AI and the role of humans in it

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What to look for in DePIN projects: Tribe Capital VC

Tribe Capital’s Evan Park explains why he’s focusing on DePINs and what he’s looking for specifically when being pitched

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

AI could be the ‘biggest bubble’ since dot-com

GSR’s Toe Bautista is keeping a close eye on AI and its potential impacts on crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto venture capital could hit more than $18B in 2025

Venture capital is poised for a breakout next year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Exclusive: 2 VanEck funds back Solana-based DePIN DAWN

VanEck Ventures and VanEck’s Digital Assets Alpha Fund invested $2.5 million in DAWN through a strategic funding round, the teams exclusively told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Funding Roundup: COSIMO digital seeks to raise $25M

Also, Hyperbolic’s total funding raised comes out to $20 million after $12 million Series A

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Funding Roundup: Drone imagery DePIN raises $11.5M

Also, Union Labs announced a $12 million Series A

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.