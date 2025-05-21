Funding
The pixelated game Craft World is set in a post-apocalyptic world where dinosaurs live with humans
Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph
“Be prepared to do more with less,” Framework Ventures’ Michael Anderson said
Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick discussed how the firm is approaching investments in the current market
Upshift is being spun out of August, which raised $10 million earlier this month
DAS panelists shared strong venture capital takeaways, from how big a raise should be to the role VCs play in the industry
“These guys have created the unlock for the first wave of assets that’s starting with real estate,” VanEck’s Wyatt Lonergan said
CEO Tanner Taddeo told Blockworks that institutions are looking to utilize stablecoins to make transfers cheaper, faster
Ronin’s Aleksander Larsen argues you can’t have good graphics and incredible gameplay with a strong crypto game economy all at the same time
VC activity was slightly down month over month, according to TIE data
Seismic, an encrypted blockchain, plans to release its developer testnet in a month
“The goal with Universal is to make everything that we consider to be a crypto asset tradable with very deep liquidity on crypto rails,” Universal’s Austin Diamond explained to Blockworks
“If we were to be successful, we would be on par with the Teslas and the DeepMinds of the world,” Frodobots’ co-founder said
The Wolf of Wall Street Adoption must battle the Wolf of Memecoin Casinos
The fourth quarter saw deal values jump 13.6% but total number of deals declined
Pantera junior partner Mason Nystrom details why projects need to raise capital
Jambo’s James Zhang talked to Empire about potential future fundraising and whether or not he considers Jambo a DePIN
A pair of fundraises by Tapestry and Oh both came with expansive ideas about the future of AI and the role of humans in it
Tribe Capital’s Evan Park explains why he’s focusing on DePINs and what he’s looking for specifically when being pitched
GSR’s Toe Bautista is keeping a close eye on AI and its potential impacts on crypto
Venture capital is poised for a breakout next year
VanEck Ventures and VanEck’s Digital Assets Alpha Fund invested $2.5 million in DAWN through a strategic funding round, the teams exclusively told Blockworks
Also, Hyperbolic’s total funding raised comes out to $20 million after $12 million Series A
Also, Union Labs announced a $12 million Series A