Gm! We're back with Teddy and Ian at Kairos Research for a discussion on what to expect heading into 2026. We deep dive into the behind the scenes of running a validator, Solana's inflation dynamics, the perps opportunity, are token buybacks actually positive & more. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

--

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:15 ) Running A Validator

( 15:12 ) Solana’s Inflation Rate

( 21:35 ) Crypto In 2026

( 28:23 ) The Path Forward For Pump Fun

( 35:59 ) Lighter vs Hyperliquid

( 45:26 ) Token Buybacks

( 53:27 ) The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Strategy

( 57:26 ) Solana Perps In 2026

--

