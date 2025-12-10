home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

MicroStrategy’s Big Buy Raises New Questions

Today’s episode examines Washington’s increasingly public admission that the market-structure bill is stuck, with key senators signaling that negotiations have become frustrating and unlikely to resolve this year. From there the focus turns to MicroStrategy’s return to large-scale Bitcoin purchases, the funding mechanics behind it, and the growing debate over whether the company is executing long-term strategy or edging into risk.

Enjoying this content?








Other Podcasts from our Network