Business

Solana-based Pipe Network aims to be ‘ruthless’ about tokenomics

A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Can DePINs offer a ‘lower barrier to entry’ than stablecoins?

With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Solana’s biggest DePIN is setting records

In recent weeks, Helium has hit new all-time highs while passing major protocol milestones

by Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Loopscale launches for more efficient Solana DeFi

Mary Gooneratne, co-founder of Solana DeFi startup Loopscale, wants to give blockchain borrow-lend a facelift

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Helium Mobile expands presence in Mexico

The move hints at Helium Mobile’s broader development strategy

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Frodobots raises $6M for Solana-based robotics network

“If we were to be successful, we would be on par with the Teslas and the DeepMinds of the world,” Frodobots’ co-founder said

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Helium Mobile introduces free plan, hikes price for unlimited data

Legacy subscribers will keep their $20 per month price

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Why Jambo could be ‘the onchain Apple’

Jambo’s James Zhang talked to Empire about potential future fundraising and whether or not he considers Jambo a DePIN

by Katherine Ross /
Business

What to look for in DePIN projects: Tribe Capital VC

Tribe Capital’s Evan Park explains why he’s focusing on DePINs and what he’s looking for specifically when being pitched

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Helium partners with DAWN to create ‘last-mile internet solution’

Two Solana DePIN projects are teaming up to take on big telecom

by David Canellis /
Web3

Helium’s tech provided emergency cell service during Hurricane Helene

The “Helium hotspot beacon” is a miniature off-grid cell phone tower that uses Starlink and a Helium hotspot

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Reshaping the data layer of AI with Grass

A look at one of 2024’s breakout DePIN successes

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Why Framework Ventures is focused on energy DePINs

Framework’s Michael Anderson explains why he thinks energy could be a bigger narrative this cycle

by David Canellis /
Business

Helium revenues heat up just in time for a new DAWN

DAWN is positioning itself as a decentralized protocol for gigabit-level internet access

by David Canellis /
Business

Exclusive: 2 VanEck funds back Solana-based DePIN DAWN

VanEck Ventures and VanEck’s Digital Assets Alpha Fund invested $2.5 million in DAWN through a strategic funding round, the teams exclusively told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: Drone imagery DePIN raises $11.5M

Also, Union Labs announced a $12 million Series A

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Solana Foundation exec departs for ‘the most interesting experiment in crypto’

Austin Federa had been at Solana Labs and Foundation for nearly four years

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Turning Tesla cameras into data engines

A DePIN hardware device from Hamburg-based NATIX Network allows Tesla drivers to monetize their travel

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Big Tech can’t own AI’s future if we decentralize it first

AI’s future shouldn’t be decided by a handful of tech giants

by Zac Cheah /
Web3

How memecoins could bring back the retail investor in crypto

Midwest Blockchain Week showed the depth of talent available at US universities while focusing on how memecoins could bring back the retail investor

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: Glow, Nillion and Ellipsis all announce big raises 

Spire, Citrea and Nillion also announced raises this week

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: HackVC leads funding round for DePIN Grass 

Wynd Labs CEO Andrej Radonjic explains why Grass is open-sourcing “valuable” AI data

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

DePIN: A recipe for public goods on public goods

Plus, Gemini’s trying to get a sense of the state of crypto in a new report

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Crypto goes to Paris: The Olympics’ unexpected DePIN installation

Plus, Kamino’s rise to the top of Solana DeFi’s total value locked leaderboard

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /

