Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?
Hedge Fund Solutions, the fund-of-funds arm of UBS Asset Management, has yet to back a digital assets portfolio manager, but conversations with top crypto traders are heating up
A decision to refund taxes paid on staking rewards could have large implications for how proof-of-stake miners and stakers are taxed in the future
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may become the latest big tech company to explore blockchain technologies
“Some of our dreams couldn’t be realized at Facebook due to regulatory pressure or the company being unable to adopt cutting edge technology aggressively,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs
“Our original impetus was to be a MetaMask competitor, so we want to make moves to realize that and expand to other ecosystems sometime this year,” Brandom Millman, co-founder and CEO of Phantom said
Binance has restricted the accounts over AML concerns. All non-law enforcement-related cases are expected to be resolved within two weeks
The Boston Security Token Exchange has been cleared to begin offering pricing and market data built on blockchain technology.
The metaverse has stirred up talent wars in sectors ranging from fashion, entertainment and phone carriers
Google Cloud’s Digital Assets Team will provide dedicated node hosting for developers and take part in validation, among other services
Institutional investors spent tens of millions building proprietary trading infrastructure at data centers close to the market. In the era of crypto all they need is code on a cloud server.
As investors eye prospects of growth from tech companies’ earnings and Covid-19 cases surge, major indices close in the red.
The funding will be used to expand its security technology in the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance markets.