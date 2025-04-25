technology

MarketsThe Breakdown

Friday charts: The Marvin Minsky moment is here

Have markets been obsessing over the wrong Minsky?

by Byron Gilliam /
Finance

Sources: UBS Asset Management Vetting Crypto Hedge Fund Managers

Hedge Fund Solutions, the fund-of-funds arm of UBS Asset Management, has yet to back a digital assets portfolio manager, but conversations with top crypto traders are heating up

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

In Win For Crypto Stakers, IRS Offers Refund on Untraded Token Rewards

A decision to refund taxes paid on staking rewards could have large implications for how proof-of-stake miners and stakers are taxed in the future

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

Alphabet CEO Says Company ‘Definitely’ Looking at Blockchain

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may become the latest big tech company to explore blockchain technologies

by Michael Bodley /
DeFiFinance

Four Ex-Facebook Developers Join Forces to Build Future of Web3

“Some of our dreams couldn’t be realized at Facebook due to regulatory pressure or the company being unable to adopt cutting edge technology aggressively,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiFinance

Crypto Wallet Phantom Hits Unicorn Status After Raising $109M

“Our original impetus was to be a MetaMask competitor, so we want to make moves to realize that and expand to other ecosystems sometime this year,” Brandom Millman, co-founder and CEO of Phantom said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Binance Restricts 281 Nigerian Accounts Citing Safety Measure

Binance has restricted the accounts over AML concerns. All non-law enforcement-related cases are expected to be resolved within two weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

SEC Approves First National Blockchain-powered Boston Security Token Exchange

The Boston Security Token Exchange has been cleared to begin offering pricing and market data built on blockchain technology.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Verizon Joins Hulu, Nike in Metaverse Hiring Spree

The metaverse has stirred up talent wars in sectors ranging from fashion, entertainment and phone carriers

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Google Cloud Hiring Blockchain Specialists in Bid to ‘Drive Decentralization’ Efforts

Google Cloud’s Digital Assets Team will provide dedicated node hosting for developers and take part in validation, among other services

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Institutional Investors Building Crypto Derivatives Trading Infrastructure Just Need the Cloud

Institutional investors spent tens of millions building proprietary trading infrastructure at data centers close to the market. In the era of crypto all they need is code on a cloud server.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Bitcoin Dips; Tech Stocks Tumble Before Earnings: Markets Wrap

As investors eye prospects of growth from tech companies’ earnings and Covid-19 cases surge, major indices close in the red.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Raises $37M Funding

The funding will be used to expand its security technology in the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

