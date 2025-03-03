social media

The DropWeb3

Fomo could help you track KOL moves

The upcoming SocialFi app offers crypto trading and tracks what others are buying and selling

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

‘ShameFi’ takes over Crypto Twitter

Crypto execs are shaming traders for selling the Kaito token

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto sentiment analytics platform Kaito AI prepares for token launch

The AI platform looks to reshape Web3 marketing with yaps

by Donovan Choy /
The DropWeb3

Yap-to-earn takes over Twitter

AI platform Kaito’s tweet-to-earn leaderboard gives users points for posting about crypto

by Kate Irwin /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

SocialFi makes its return on Solana

Solana-based social project Clout saw its downloads take off after launching an iPhone app

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterWeb3

TikTok’s potential US ban has already sent a Chinese memecoin 100x

As it turns out, the “guardian of online privacy and safety” in China is a memecoin on Solana

by David Canellis /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Competitors circle after Jupiter founder posts slur

Solana ecosystem leaders called out the behavior and multiple posters pledged to sell Jupiter’s native token

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

What a metaverse coin and a Trump-linked stock have in common

Why that the bull market might not start until 2025

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

NFTs in action: A podcaster’s unique method for engaging his fanbase

NFT markets may be down, but their use cases are flourishing

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Friend.tech team steps back, relinquishing control of platform

Plus, Osmosis goes cross-chain with Polaris DEX-aggregator

by Donovan Choy /
Opinion

The Offline Network: Maybe permanent uptime isn’t a Web3 thing after all

TON isn’t the only blockchain to go offline for hours at a time. And maybe that’s okay.

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

TON outage invokes speculation about role of centralization

Without a technical post-mortem, we’re mostly in the dark as to what caused the recent seven-hour outage

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana blinks are struggling with discoverability on X

There’s a general sentiment that blinks aren’t very useful for buying and selling crypto — one of the popular ways they were demoed

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire Newsletter

How Monad and Berachain stand out in a sea of L1s

Plus, how crypto’s professor coins stack up to the rest of the market

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

The story behind Solana’s queen of cringe

Bangerz, a pseudonymous X creator who works at a Solana NFT startup, shows how cringe can be a winning social strategy

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Implement Web3 solutions now, or the media’s credibility will crumble

If we don’t do more to combat misinformation, the truth will be lost forever

by Ciarán Murray /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Telegram launches browser, ‘mini app store’

Plus, DraftKings is done with NFTs and a Web3 travel app takes off

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

SEC, DOJ charge BitClout founder Nader Al-Naji

The founder, who went by the pseudonym Diamondhands, was accused of using investor funds for personal use

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto X users get a kick out of Solana blinks

Plus, crypto news loses views and Blast’s TVL declines

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana transactions can now happen directly within X

Plus, a $60 million venture fund for Solana ecosystem projects

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: How the US has impacted crypto innovation

Bitcoin has made money unstoppable — blockchain really wants to do the same for social media

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Farcaster secures $150M to grow users, add tools for decentralized social media protocol

Paradigm led the permissionless social media protocol’s fundraise just months after the launch of Frames

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Lens Network to migrate to zkSync

The Web3 social protocol is looking to scale massively

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Here’s where all the crypto users really are

The number of “active users” is actually quite difficult to measure

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /

