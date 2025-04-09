dApps

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana shrugs off a bearish March

A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test

by Jeff Albus /
BusinessThe Drop

Sam Altman’s World is adding chat and payment features

The chat function is still in beta for now

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Consumer apps can ‘evolve in parallel’ to infrastructure: Moonrock Capital

Moonrock Capital’s Simon Dedic thinks that we have to treat infra and consumer apps like the internet: build them side by side

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

This Solana swap app is trying to make sandwich attacks more costly

DFlow put an interesting solution on the table in proposing conditional liquidity to divide toxic from non-toxic order flow

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto’s greatest app innovations in 2024

Ethena, Pendle and GEODNET make the list

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Commonware unveils ‘anti-framework’ for optimized blockchain development

The middleware blockchain infra platform is breaking the “one-size-fits-all” mold that comes with existing blockchain tech stacks

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

App season continues: Birdeye debuts on mobile

The data aggregator launched its mobile app as it looks to scale up operations

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Alliance DAO’s Demo Day showcases industry trends

Optimistic rollups like Optimism, Arbitrum and Base are seeing rapid adoption relative to zk rollups

by Macauley Peterson /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Solana mobile app launch season is upon us

Cube CEO Bartosz Lipinski agreed in a text that having a mobile app is likely to become table stakes for Solana projects

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire Newsletter

Crypto set for a new era of apps over infrastructure

The future of the applayer may hinge on beating the SEC in court

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: Crypto companies raised $823M in September

Thirty-three DeFi companies announced raises last month, data from the TIE terminal shows

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Web3 Watch: EthCC attendees ask: “Where are the apps?”

Plus, a layer-1 for intellectual property is launching and Farcaster users peaked

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Hot take: Your dapp probably isn’t DePIN

The term DePIN has become a buzzword — and many projects are misusing it to attract attention

by Frank Mathis /
DeFi

Skate takes an app-centric approach to L2 fragmentation

Multichain apps can share a common state between chains

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Avail raises $27M, readies entrance into modular narrative

Celestia had the first mover advantage. EigenDA has staked ether. What sets Avail apart?

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Public testnets are a threat to the development of dapps 

Despite their initial promise, public testnets are an insufficient and incomplete way to test dapps

by Bogdan Habic /
DeFiWeb3

‘Wallet drainer’ code added to Ledger library has crypto on edge

A suspected “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit may leave dapp users open to loss of funds

by David Canellis&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

The crypto infrastructure is here, but where are the apps?

Dapps have been slow to develop, but there are a few promising exceptions

by Jack Kubinec /
Podcast

Can ‘Code’ open up Solana’s closed culture?

“Code” will be one of the first Solana-based projects to open source its code using the MIT license

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Non-custodial crypto cards proliferate as part of wider industry trend

Digital payments company Wirex is the latest to jump into the self-custody card arena, following moves earlier this year by Gnosis and Suberra

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

SSV.network to make centralized staking providers a problem of the past

Ten different staking dapps will be deployed when SSV.network launches its mainnet

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Fidelity: How ‘does utility translate into value for ether the token?’

Fidelity Digital Assets, in addition to producing research, backed crypto exchange EDX Markets

by James Cirrone /
Business

Base boasts around 140 integrations two weeks after launch

Base, Coinbase’s layer-2 that’s been on the horizon since February, is seeing early success so far

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Kresus Marketplace opens doors for projects on Polygon

The marketplace has a UX similar to Web2, making it easier for non-Web3 natives to use

by Katherine Ross /

