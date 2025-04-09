dApps
A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test
The chat function is still in beta for now
Moonrock Capital’s Simon Dedic thinks that we have to treat infra and consumer apps like the internet: build them side by side
DFlow put an interesting solution on the table in proposing conditional liquidity to divide toxic from non-toxic order flow
Ethena, Pendle and GEODNET make the list
The middleware blockchain infra platform is breaking the “one-size-fits-all” mold that comes with existing blockchain tech stacks
The data aggregator launched its mobile app as it looks to scale up operations
Optimistic rollups like Optimism, Arbitrum and Base are seeing rapid adoption relative to zk rollups
Cube CEO Bartosz Lipinski agreed in a text that having a mobile app is likely to become table stakes for Solana projects
The future of the applayer may hinge on beating the SEC in court
Thirty-three DeFi companies announced raises last month, data from the TIE terminal shows
Plus, a layer-1 for intellectual property is launching and Farcaster users peaked
The term DePIN has become a buzzword — and many projects are misusing it to attract attention
Multichain apps can share a common state between chains
Celestia had the first mover advantage. EigenDA has staked ether. What sets Avail apart?
Despite their initial promise, public testnets are an insufficient and incomplete way to test dapps
A suspected “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit may leave dapp users open to loss of funds
Dapps have been slow to develop, but there are a few promising exceptions
“Code” will be one of the first Solana-based projects to open source its code using the MIT license
Digital payments company Wirex is the latest to jump into the self-custody card arena, following moves earlier this year by Gnosis and Suberra
Ten different staking dapps will be deployed when SSV.network launches its mainnet
Fidelity Digital Assets, in addition to producing research, backed crypto exchange EDX Markets
Base, Coinbase’s layer-2 that’s been on the horizon since February, is seeing early success so far
The marketplace has a UX similar to Web2, making it easier for non-Web3 natives to use