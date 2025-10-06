Galaxy Digital launches retail platform led by ex-BlockFi CEO

Zac Prince spearheads Galaxy’s push into consumer banking with high-yield cash, crypto, and stock trading features

by Blockworks /
article-image

BlockFi co-founder and former chief executive Zac Prince | DAS 2022 by Blockworks

share

Galaxy Digital Inc. has launched GalaxyOne, a new consumer-focused financial platform led by Zac Prince, the co-founder and former chief executive of BlockFi Inc. — the crypto lender that collapsed after the fall of FTX in 2022.

The platform combines high-yield banking, crypto trading, and commission-free stock brokerage in one app, marking Galaxy’s first direct move into retail finance.

Prince joined Galaxy earlier this year after the firm’s acquisition of Fierce, a personal finance app, to lead the integration and relaunch under the Galaxy brand. GalaxyOne offers a 4% APY cash account insured by Cross River Bank and the FDIC up to $250,000, along with crypto trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Paxos Gold.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

A premium yield product offering 8% APY is available to accredited investors, though it is not FDIC-insured and is guaranteed only by a Galaxy subsidiary.

Prince said the new platform reflects lessons from BlockFi’s downfall, which resulted from risky lending practices and a lack of registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—issues that led to a $100 million settlement in 2022. 

He described Galaxy’s approach as “much more conservative,” emphasizing strengthened risk controls and regulatory alignment. Galaxy’s risk team has quadrupled in size in recent years, underscoring a shift toward institutional-grade oversight.

The launch follows Galaxy’s NASDAQ listing and aligns with broader efforts by firms such as Robinhood Markets Inc. to merge banking and crypto services. Shares of Galaxy Digital rose 5% to $38.06 after the announcement, tripling over the past year as the company expands beyond institutional trading into the retail market.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).jpg

Research

Programmable Privacy Landscape

As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

FinancePolicy

ECB picks providers for digital euro components

The central bank signed agreements with firms for fraud, payments, and app services ahead of a potential launch

by Blockworks /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work

Experts agree that the shutdown will delay new crypto ETF approvals, but lawmakers seem keen to move ahead with legislative work

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Lighter opens public mainnet with Ethereum-settled zk perps

The perp DEX verifies matching and liquidations with custom zero-knowledge circuits and keeps user assets on Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion

The derivatives giant will extend futures and options access to round-the-clock trading in early 2026

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token

Global fiber network goes live as SEC clears 2Z token for utility use

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Avalanche Treasury Co to merge with MLAC in $675M deal

The SPAC transaction positions Avalanche Treasury Co. as a Nasdaq-listed vehicle for institutional AVAX exposure by 2026

by Blockworks /