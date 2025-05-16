Galaxy

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Galaxy.
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy, DeFi Technologies look to leverage new Nasdaq listings

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Another crypto equity ETF launches ahead of Galaxy’s US public listing

Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy’s imminent US listing reflects SEC change

The agency has “declared effective” Galaxy’s registration statement to list on the Nasdaq

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Galaxy to pay $200M to New York over alleged LUNA manipulation

According to a legal filing, Galaxy Digital helped boost the price of LUNA while quietly selling its tokens

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Awaiting US Listing, Galaxy Digital Delays Purchase of Crypto Platform BitGo

The deal for the institutional crypto platform has been renegotiated and is expected by year-end

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Vaynerchuck, Novogratz Partner with Fanatics for New NFT Company “Candy”

Major League Baseball will be Candy’s first partner, according to a statement released by Fanatics Tuesday.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.