Galaxy users gain Coinbase One access through Samsung Wallet

More than 75 million U.S. Galaxy owners gain integrated Coinbase One access through Samsung Wallet, with global rollout planned

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Coinbase to expand cryptocurrency access to more than 75 million Galaxy users in the United States, with plans to extend the effort globally.

Beginning October 3, Samsung Wallet users can access Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium membership program, directly from their devices. The collaboration aims to simplify crypto adoption by combining Samsung’s mobile reach with Coinbase’s trading and custody infrastructure.

Coinbase One offers zero trading fees on certain transactions, enhanced staking rewards, dedicated customer support, and limited account protection against unauthorized transfers. A Coinbase debit card, allowing crypto-based payments and rewards, is also tied to the service.

The integration builds on Coinbase’s recent push into mainstream payment tools, including a live rollout of its Samsung Pay feature for US users.

“Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase.

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, added “Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality,” going on to call Coinbase an “ideal partner” in achieving this mission.

This marks one of the largest exchange–hardware partnerships since Apple Pay’s limited crypto wallet integrations.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

