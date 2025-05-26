Coinbase
Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions
More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says
Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones
Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter
The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says
The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock
The exchange sees a way to reach gamers through the deal
Why an analyst is kicking off COIN coverage with “buy” rating
While the head of Base may support legal sex work, Coinbase policies prohibit said workers from using its exchange.
Base launched two tokens as part of its ethos that everything can be tokenized, but the move sent Crypto Twitter reeling
Panelists from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and NYSE were among those making recommendations on crypto trading rules
The fate of Coinbase has been intertwined with Bitcoin long before the company went public in 2021
The stablecoin issuer will have to contend with bigger players and the interest rates environment
How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto
The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals
Bitwise general counsel Katherine Dowling said she’s not surprised the Coinbase case was “one of the first to fall”
Coinbase announced today that the SEC has agreed to drop its lawsuit against the crypto exchange
One of the biggest Biden-era crypto enforcement actions may be on its way to resolution
Even as BTC has remained range-bound in recent weeks below its peak, Coinbase’s early 2025 numbers appear to be strong
Listings on Binance and Coinbase were once widely considered good for coin prices
Coinbase Institutional’s David Duong looked at how crypto performed in January and explains where crypto’s growing
Coinbase’s Max Branzburg said that the offering is just the start of bringing Coinbase onchain
Haynes Boone’s Arie Heijkoop suggests the decision may help force regulatory clarity around crypto
Despite the court not forcing SEC rulemaking at this time, Coinbase execs count the latest opinion as another victory