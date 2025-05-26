Coinbase

There are a total of 506 articles associated with Coinbase.
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase could become the ‘Amazon of crypto’

Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed

Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Analysts update COIN outlooks after Q1 results, Deribit deal

Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase-Deribit deal affirms industry’s growing focus on derivatives

The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Coinbase to acquire Deribit in $2.9B deal

The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Coinbase sponsors Riot Games’ League of Legends, Valorant esports

The exchange sees a way to reach gamers through the deal

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Revenue diversity fuels analyst’s latest COIN ‘buy’ rating

Why an analyst is kicking off COIN coverage with “buy” rating

by Ben Strack /
article-image

OpinionThe Drop

Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak calls for ‘better OnlyFans on Base,’ apologizes for post about ‘pimping’

While the head of Base may support legal sex work, Coinbase policies prohibit said workers from using its exchange.

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Base ‘content coin’ crashes, then pumps 350%

Base launched two tokens as part of its ethos that everything can be tokenized, but the move sent Crypto Twitter reeling

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Execs share ‘wish lists’ for SEC at agency’s second crypto roundtable

Panelists from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and NYSE were among those making recommendations on crypto trading rules

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessSupply Shock

Coinbase has come a long way from ‘PayPal for Bitcoin’

The fate of Coinbase has been intertwined with Bitcoin long before the company went public in 2021

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Circle plans an IPO, but faces a competitive landscape

The stablecoin issuer will have to contend with bigger players and the interest rates environment

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessSupply Shock

Bitbank to Coinbase: Brian Armstrong’s $48 billion job post

How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiThe Drop

MetaMask gets an overhaul with better UX, simpler swaps

The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

With a Coinbase dismissal pending, what’s next?

Bitwise general counsel Katherine Dowling said she’s not surprised the Coinbase case was “one of the first to fall”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Coinbase says full dismissal of SEC lawsuit is imminent

Coinbase announced today that the SEC has agreed to drop its lawsuit against the crypto exchange

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

SEC says crypto task force could help end Coinbase suit

One of the biggest Biden-era crypto enforcement actions may be on its way to resolution

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase Q4 takeaways, updated outlook

Even as BTC has remained range-bound in recent weeks below its peak, Coinbase’s early 2025 numbers appear to be strong

by Ben Strack /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why major exchange listings may soon be considered bearish

Listings on Binance and Coinbase were once widely considered good for coin prices

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Institutions are looking for ‘1000x’ opportunities in crypto: Coinbase

Coinbase Institutional’s David Duong looked at how crypto performed in January and explains where crypto’s growing

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase’s bitcoin-backed loans are just the start

Coinbase’s Max Branzburg said that the offering is just the start of bringing Coinbase onchain

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Weighing in on the latest Coinbase-SEC ruling

Haynes Boone’s Arie Heijkoop suggests the decision may help force regulatory clarity around crypto

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

‘Arbitrary and capricious’ strikes again

Despite the court not forcing SEC rulemaking at this time, Coinbase execs count the latest opinion as another victory

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.