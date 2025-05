Pete Rizzo is a Bitcoin journalist and host of the Supply Shock podcast. Previously, he wrote for CoinDesk, Forbes and Bitcoin Magazine. Rizzo is one of the longest-tenured writers specializing in the field of cryptocurrency and conducts archival research on Bitcoin's history to highlight and identify the people and events that most impacted its development. Contact Rizzo at [email protected] or @pete_rizzo_ on X. You can also check out his work on Reddit under u/rizzobitcoinhistory.