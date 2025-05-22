Pete Rizzo

Pete Rizzo is a Bitcoin journalist and host of the Supply Shock podcast. Previously, he wrote for CoinDesk, Forbes and Bitcoin Magazine. Rizzo is one of the longest-tenured writers specializing in the field of cryptocurrency and conducts archival research on Bitcoin's history to highlight and identify the people and events that most impacted its development. Contact Rizzo at [email protected] or @pete_rizzo_ on X. You can also check out his work on Reddit under u/rizzobitcoinhistory.

PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin celebrates Pizza Day with price record, Hall of Fame induction

Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?

by Pete Rizzo /
PeopleSupply Shock

3 piping hot Pizza Day facts for Bitcoin connoisseurs

Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

‘Rat poison squared’: 7 years since Buffett’s Bitcoin barb

The famed billionaire investor had harsh words for Bitcoin seven years ago

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Christian Langalis: From meme to bitcoin millionaire

Before he became a meme, Christian was just another 25-year-old working at a global macro fund

by Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

What Bitcoin's Satoshi and Patrick Bateman have in common

Satoshi’s “moved on to other things” is Bitcoin’s “return some video tapes”

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

A year after the Bitcoin halving, how much does 1 BTC cost to mine?

Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

The dropout who dared: How Strike is rewiring global money

The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers

by Pete Rizzo /
BusinessSupply Shock

Coinbase has come a long way from 'PayPal for Bitcoin'

The fate of Coinbase has been intertwined with Bitcoin long before the company went public in 2021

by David Canellis /
DeFiSupply Shock

First Bitcoin road trip proved it could be money, even in 2011

Not all heroes wear capes — some drive across the US in the name of Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

The inventor of blockchain would like a better Bitcoin

Scott Stornetta expressed admiration for Bitcoin’s achievements and criticism of its perceived limitations

by Pete Rizzo /
BusinessSupply Shock

MacBooks to Metaplanet: The corporate bitcoin dominoes are falling

Over 70 public companies already hold bitcoin, including Tesla and Block, though for some major tech stocks, this pivot might be easier than others…

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Satoshi Nakamoto turns "50" — how old is he really?

Exploring theories behind April 5, Satoshi’s cryptic “birth date” – and potential clues about his real age

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin is up 11,000,000% since this 2011 podcast episode

How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Paris Hilton vs. Katy Perry: Which celebs are bitcoin buy signals?

From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

126 million BTC? How Bitcoin's absolute scarcity was saved

11 years ago, Bitcoin contributors prevented a supply crisis… two centuries from now

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Investor who bought bitcoin at $5 says Saylor is making a $1.5B mistake

The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever

by Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

How Silk Road carved the fault line that separates 'bitcoin' and 'crypto'

Ross Ulbricht was a freedom maximalist building freedom tech, powered by Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
PolicySupply Shock

Bitcoin investor who bought at $0.25 says US will never buy 5 million BTC

Trace Mayer warns that the government shouldn’t “smash buy” without a long-term strategy

by Pete Rizzo /
FinanceSupply Shock

Bitcoin DeFi key to unlocking $300T potential: Asymmetric Founder

On Supply Shock, Asymmetric founder Dan Held discussed why Bitcoin DeFi will take market share from Solana, Ethereum and other top blockchains

by Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Celebrating Dorian Nakamoto, the Satoshi who wasn't

It’s been 11 years since Newsweek ignited a media frenzy around Dorian Nakamoto

by David Canellis /