article-image

BusinessDeFi

Galaxy users gain Coinbase One access through Samsung Wallet

More than 75 million U.S. Galaxy owners gain integrated Coinbase One access through Samsung Wallet, with global rollout planned

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Samsung and Bank of Korea Strengthen CBDC Partnership

Samsung and Korea’s central bank are partnering to advance research on offline CBDC technology, a move aimed at enhancing payment security

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring Roundup: Tech Execs Switch to Web3

They come from banks, tech firms, gaming giants… and they come to Web3

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Samsung’s Investment Arm To Pursue Asia’s First Blockchain ETF

Samsung Asset Management is reportedly seeking to list its blockchain ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

by Sebastian Sinclair /

