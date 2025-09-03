Galaxy tokenizes SEC-registered shares on Solana

Galaxy Digital and Superstate debut first Nasdaq-listed equity tokens

by Blockworks /
article-image

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz | Seb Daly / RISE via Sportsfile/"SD4_0064″ (CC license)

share

Galaxy Digital has partnered with financial technology firm Superstate to launch tokenized versions of its Class A common stock on the Solana blockchain. This marks the first time SEC-registered public equity has been issued directly on a major public chain.

Announced on Sept 3, the rollout uses Superstate’s Opening Bell platform, where the firm acts as the SEC-registered transfer agent to record ownership updates onchain in real time as tokens move between wallets.

Unlike synthetic products or wrapped securities, Galaxy’s tokenized shares are legally equivalent to traditional stock, carrying full shareholder rights. Initial availability is limited to approved, KYC-verified investors, who can hold and transfer shares within self-custodied wallets.

According to Barron’s, as of early September, 21 investors had tokenized 32,374 shares on Solana, underscoring measured but notable uptake.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Galaxy’s chief executive Mike Novogratz said the initiative aims to combine the transparency and composability of crypto markets with the protections of regulated equity. By leveraging Solana’s fast settlement, Galaxy shares can be transferred around the clock, a shift from traditional market hours.

The firms are also studying how automated market makers (AMMs) could support tokenized equity trading within the SEC’s Project Crypto framework.

Blockworks previously reported that corporate treasuries and IPO activity in the digital asset sector have accelerated alongside regulatory shifts, while the SEC and CFTC recently announced a joint initiative to harmonize oversight under Project Crypto and the Crypto Sprint. 

Galaxy’s tokenization effort fit squarely within this broader backdrop of companies and regulators experimenting with ways to bring traditional finance structures onchain.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

Business

Gemini targets $2.2B valuation in Nasdaq IPO filing

The exchange seeks up to $317 million through public listing amid steep financial losses

by Blockworks /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase to launch Mag7 crypto equity index futures

New derivatives product links leading tech equities with crypto, debuting on Sept. 22

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Reflect raises $3.75M to build yield-bearing stablecoin infra on Solana

The raise is led by a16z crypto

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Inside Solana’s governance as Alpenglow passes

Solana’s Alpenglow has passed, targeting ~150ms finality

by Carlos /
article-image

Empire NewsletterOpinion

Is World Liberty Financial good for crypto? It doesn’t matter anymore

Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Solana governance passes Alpenglow consensus upgrade

Governance vote clears SIMD-0326, shifting Solana to a new consensus model

by Blockworks /