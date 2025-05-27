Equities

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, bitcoin par losses while yields rise on deficit fears

A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived

by Casey Wagner /
Lightspeed Newsletter

‘Nasdaq on Solana’ vision sees progress with Opening Bell launch

Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Robinhood eyes crypto diversification as trading strength persists

CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Meta, Microsoft earnings beat send stocks higher

Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US economy shrank in first 3 months of the year as fears of tariff impact grow

Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump’s auto tariff reprieve does little to help GM stock after earnings release

General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities dip as investors wait for trade deal updates, Mag 7 earnings

Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

US stocks retreat from session highs as China trade deal remains uncertain

President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks erase Monday losses after Bessent calls China trade situation ‘unsustainable’

While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects de-escalation in the future, he said negotiations have not yet started

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, dollar continue to slip weeks after initial Liberation Day announcement

Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Navigating crypto exposures in a volatile world

While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

US stocks, cryptocurrencies surge on tariff reversal

Dow and S&P 500 post intraday gains we haven’t seen since 2020 following news that Trump will pause tariffs

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

BTC volatility over the past week is slightly above yearly average: K33

There are signs of cautious optimism in the crypto markets for now

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Treasury yields remain elevated as stocks waver

Latest rise for Treasurys may signal that investors could be pulling out of bonds

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks, cryptocurrencies erase early gains as tariff negotiation optimism wavers

Investors continue to digest the Trump administration’s mixed messages on tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Tariffs, tumbles, and tokens: A tale of market woe

Markets recoiled on Trump’s tariff talk, and crypto’s resilience was short-lived

by Donovan Choy /
Markets

US equities, cryptocurrencies fall on Trump’s sweeping global tariffs 

President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Correlation between equities and crypto has increased due to adoption

The market selloff is heavily tied to the increased correlation between equities and crypto, as crypto-friendly institutions are going more risk-off

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equities dip, volatility rises as tariffs take effect 

The VIX spiked after the open this morning, marking the highest level of volatility we’ve seen so far this year

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Why the outlook for Treasury yields remains uncertain 

If yields move too much higher, recessionary fears could come back and send stocks go down

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tech stocks lead US rebound, but still lag behind global names

We’re about a third of the way into earnings season and results have been fairly solid

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

A market check-in after the latest BTC dip

Ledn’s John Glover is still looking for BTC to trade toward $126,000 over the next two months

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities pare recent losses after mixed inflation print 

December’s CPI report shows the central bank has made some progress in moving inflation back down to its 2% target

by Casey Wagner /

