Equities
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived
Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing
CEO Vlad Tenev calls expected clarity on listing crypto asset securities “a big opportunity”
Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell
Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries
General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance
Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely
President Trump’s comments that he will not look to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent stocks higher in after-hours trading Tuesday
While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects de-escalation in the future, he said negotiations have not yet started
Tariff swings impact stock market and company outlooks, with Apple and NVidia likely to be affected by China tariffs
While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse
Dow and S&P 500 post intraday gains we haven’t seen since 2020 following news that Trump will pause tariffs
There are signs of cautious optimism in the crypto markets for now
Latest rise for Treasurys may signal that investors could be pulling out of bonds
Investors continue to digest the Trump administration’s mixed messages on tariff policies
Markets recoiled on Trump’s tariff talk, and crypto’s resilience was short-lived
President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on almost all goods and additional tariffs on so-called “worst offending” countries
The market selloff is heavily tied to the increased correlation between equities and crypto, as crypto-friendly institutions are going more risk-off
The VIX spiked after the open this morning, marking the highest level of volatility we’ve seen so far this year
If yields move too much higher, recessionary fears could come back and send stocks go down
We’re about a third of the way into earnings season and results have been fairly solid
Ledn’s John Glover is still looking for BTC to trade toward $126,000 over the next two months
December’s CPI report shows the central bank has made some progress in moving inflation back down to its 2% target