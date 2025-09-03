Ondo Finance launches tokenized US stocks on Ethereum

Trust Wallet integration expands access as Ondo Global Markets opens equities trading to non-US investors

by Blockworks
article-image

LayerZero co-founder Bryan Pellegrino

Ondo Finance has launched a new platform offering tokenized versions of US stocks and ETFs on Ethereum.

The initiative, called Ondo Global Markets, went live today with over 100 equities and funds available to qualified investors outside the United States, according to announcements from the firm. The company plans to expand the selection to more than 1,000 assets by the end of the year.

The platform allows investors in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and Latin America to gain exposure to major companies like Apple and Tesla, along with popular ETFs from Fidelity and BlackRock.

Trust Wallet, which serves over 200 million users worldwide, has integrated Ondo’s tokenized assets, enabling retail access to equities without the need for brokerage accounts. Users can hold and swap tokenized stocks directly in their wallets, with liquidity supported through the 1inch Swap API.

Trading is initially limited to US market hours, though peer-to-peer transfers are available onchain at any time. US, UK, and EEA residents remain excluded from the offering. Tokens do not provide ownership of underlying assets.

Ondo Global Markets also integrates a range of infrastructure to expand liquidity and interoperability. Pricing data is delivered through Chainlink oracles, while LayerZero enables cross-chain transfers, with future support planned for BNB Chain and Solana.

“It is obvious to anyone paying attention that everything — every single financial asset — is going to be tokenized,” said Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero. “Ondo has taken the first steps here with an incredibly compelling offering and real pipeline of every major publicly listed equity.”

Select tokenized assets will be usable as collateral in Morpho lending vaults. Liquidity will be bolstered through a partnership with Block Street, a startup backed by Citadel, Point72, and Jane Street focused on building institutional-grade rails for borrowing, shorting and hedging tokenized securities.

The launch follows a wave of tokenization efforts across the industry. Kraken recently expanded its xStocks platform to Ethereum, while Robinhood introduced tokenized equities on Arbitrum for EU customers. Coinbase has also signaled interest in pursuing regulatory approval for similar offerings.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

