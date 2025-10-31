Declines in tech and crypto sectors close out a turbulent October

Markets have been shadowed by the continued government shutdown and concerns about tech’s massive AI spending

by Kunal Doshi /
article-image

TY Lim/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Halloween came early, with markets getting spooked. As we wrap up October, it’s fair to say this month has been a rollercoaster of sharp rallies and steep drawdowns. I’ve seen plenty of posts on CT about people wanting to take a break, and honestly, I recommend it, but don’t leave for good.

Take a moment to reflect on the year and where your edge truly lies so that you can stay laser-focused in the months ahead. Opportunities in crypto will always be there, but they reward patience, clarity and conviction.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

With that, here are a few weekend reads to keep your mind engaged while the market takes a breather.

Indices

The trend we’ve seen throughout the month continued to play out yesterday, with gold up 1.96% while the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and BTC posted losses of -0.35%, -0.42%, and -1.62%, respectively. 

The tech-heavy indices were dragged down by Meta and Microsoft as investors grew concerned about their relentless AI spending forecasts. Meta’s stock fell -11.3% in a single day, marking its biggest drop in three years. Meanwhile, the Fed’s hawkish tone continues to weigh on markets, with the odds of a rate cut in December now sitting at 64.8%. Gold bounced strongly after four consecutive sessions of losses, as investors once again turned toward safe-haven assets amid the prolonged US government shutdown.

It was a difficult session for crypto indices, with all major sectors closing deep in the red. The pattern of crypto equities outperforming even in downturns continued, with Crypto, Equities and Miners down only -0.7% and -1.73%, respectively.

The weakest performers were L2 and Launchpad, down -8.9% and -8.7%, respectively, on the day. The Launchpad sector was hit hard by Pump, which makes up 56% of the index. It fell -15.8% after strong gains earlier in the week. L2s also struggled, and even exchange coins like MNT, which had shown exceptional strength during the recent run-up, slipped -9% on the day.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Flying_Tulip.png

Research

Flying Tulip: Principal Protection at a Valuation Premium

Flying Tulip's perpetual put option provides real principal protection, but investors must pay a valuation premium today for products that have to be built over the next 24 months. This structure works best as a stablecoin substitute where the put allows continuous monitoring—accept opportunity cost in exchange for asymmetric upside if the team executes on its ambitious cross-collateral architecture.

by Daniel Shapiro

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Acre’s 14% bitcoin yield leans on Ethereum DeFi

With tBTC under the hood, Acre abstracts bridging and converts non-BTC rewards to bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Pantera leads $7.5M round for Accountable: Exclusive

Accountable is also eyeing mid-November for mainnet launch

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inside Bitwise’s milestone solana ETF launch

“Adjusted for size, I think it may be the most successful ETP launch of all time,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Sharplink takes its ETH onchain, as ETHZilla trims its stash

The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Ethereum could be the ultimate app store for AI agents

Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Western Union to launch Solana-based dollar stablecoin

Legacy payments firm partners with Anchorage Digital to issue a dollar-pegged token under new US stablecoin law

by Blockworks /