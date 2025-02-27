Jason Yanowitz

Jason Yanowitz

Announcements

Blockworks and Pete Rizzo launch Supply Shock — a new Bitcoin brand

Supply Shock offers a unique, historical lens on Bitcoin’s current events and narratives

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

2024 Reflections

A look back on the past year, and what we’re aiming for in 2025

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Blockworks acquires The Drop, a web3 newsletter brand

Blockworks Editorial will produce and publish a revamped version, five days per week. The Drop joins Blockworks’ portfolio of media brands alongside The Breakdown, Forward Guidance, Lightspeed, and more.

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Blockworks launches protocol advisory services

Blockworks Advisory helps protocols coordinate their launch and growth through white-glove, bespoke services

by Jason Yanowitz /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: FTX’s bankruptcy isn’t the success you think it is

Would you rather have $88,000 or $17,400?

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Blockworks expands 'House of Brands' model with acquisition of The Breakdown

This is a momentous step for Blockworks, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration unlocks for our community

by Michael Ippolito /
Announcements

Sea of data or data you can see?

Blockworks Analytics creates single source of truth for on-chain data

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Blockworks Announces Fundraise at $135 Million Valuation

Funding will accelerate the research and data offering and enable global expansion

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Introducing GovHub: A Smarter Way to Track Governance

Stay on top of governance with live tracking and easy-to-understand proposal insights

by Jason Yanowitz /
AnnouncementsDeFi

Blockworks Launches Permissionless, the World’s Largest DeFi Conference

Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Multicoin Capital, Delphi Digital, Bitwise and Bankless are partnering with Blockworks to bring DeFi education to the world.

by Jason Yanowitz /
Education

The Investor's Guide to Bitcoin Mining

The top articles on bitcoin mining, curated by our co-founder

by Jason Yanowitz /
Education

The Investor's Guide to Inflation

The top articles on inflation curated by our co-founder.

by Jason Yanowitz /
DeFiEducation

The Investor's Guide to DeFi

The Top DeFi articles, videos and podcasts curated by our co-founder.

by Jason Yanowitz /
Education

The Investor's Guide to NFTs

The top articles, tweets, videos, and more to understand NFTs

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

New Podcast from Blockworks Showcases the Personal Stories of Crypto Founders

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Blockworks Launches Editorial Site to Help Investors Understand Digital Assets

by Jason Yanowitz /
Finance

Robinhood Sells Your Data, but Does That Matter?

by Jason Yanowitz /