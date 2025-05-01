Meta

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Meta, Microsoft earnings beat send stocks higher

Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tech stocks lead US rebound, but still lag behind global names

We’re about a third of the way into earnings season and results have been fairly solid

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Major earnings week weighs on tech stocks 

Thursday’s selloff was led by tech stocks, triggered by disappointing outlooks from giants Meta and Microsoft

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Meta’s Reality Labs reports revenue of $1B, losses of $4.6B

Reality Labs notched over $1 billion in revenue during Q4 last year, up from $727 million in 2022’s Q4

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto hiring: Former Meta senior engineer joins Web3 chat network

Plus, layoffs come to a halt and DeFiance Capital’s head of growth departs

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Former Meta crypto exec plots course for Bitcoin’s transformation to global payment network

Lightspark CEO David Marcus aims to address the absence of a worldwide internet protocol for global money transfers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Thailand seeks to block access to Facebook, citing crypto scams

200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Ex-PayPal, Meta exec says it’s time for average Joe crypto

David Marcus noted that while crypto projects tackle complex technical issues, many lack real-world relevance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

PayPal USD too big to shut down? Why the stablecoin could be different than Meta’s diem

With strong regulatory relationships, an established reputation and history as a guide, PayPal may be better equipped to launch a stablecoin than Meta

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Meta’s metaverse division bleeds $3.7B in Q2

The latest losses are not abnormal, as the unit has suffered a combined net loss of $17.7 billion over the previous five quarters

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Meta, Alphabet Must Do More To Protect EU From Dodgy Crypto: BEUC

The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Losses from Meta’s Metaverse Unit Continue to Pile Up, Hitting $4B in Q1

The tech giant’s Reality Labs unit has now lost roughly $17.7 billion since the start of 2022

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Meta ‘Winding Down’ NFT Efforts

Meta, according to a executive, is looking to “focus on areas where we can make impact at scale”

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Former Meta Crypto Chief Snagged By NuBank

Crypto might appear bleak in the depths of the bear market, but there’s major moves being made behind the scenes

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Metaverse Division Posts $4.3B Net Loss in Q4 2022

Meta, led by metaverse-obsessed CEO Mark Zuckerberg has released its earnings for 2022’s fourth quarter, and it doesn’t look good

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Gold-linked Tokens and Polygon Buck Crypto Downtrend

Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

This 19-Year-Old is Making Waves in The Arweave Ecosystem

Blockworks exclusive: “Venture Studio” will be designed to guide entrepreneurs through the process of launching a startup on the Arweave blockchain

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?

Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Meta Pins Web3 Hopes on Instagram Creators Minting NFTs

Instagram users can soon create and sell NFTs in the app

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Crypto, Equities in for Volatile Week Ahead of Fed Decision, Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq are up about 8% and 3%, respectively, for the month of October, but this week could erase gains

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings

Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

Meta’s Metaverse Division Loses Nearly $3.7B in Q3

Meta’s stock price was down about 15% in after-hours trading, as of 5:15 pm ET

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Instagram and Facebook Users Can Now Share and Crosspost NFTs

This feature is available to all US Facebook and Instagram users and those in 100 other countries

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Scammers Use of Meta Platforms Draws US Political Ire

US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24

by Shalini Nagarajan /

