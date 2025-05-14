Microsoft
Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments
Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell
Microsoft’s board of directors were asked to assess whether holding BTC on the company’s balance sheet would benefit shareholders long-term
Thursday’s selloff was led by tech stocks, triggered by disappointing outlooks from giants Meta and Microsoft
The proposal notes a corporation’s “fiduciary duty” to maximize shareholder value by protecting profits from debasement in an inflationary world
Aptos will also run validator nodes on Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure
Ankr and Matter Labs hope the partnership will “lower the barrier of entry” for enterprise blockchain technology
Axelar’s co-founder told Blockworks the two hope to figure out how to “extend the trust of public blockchains to the private blockchain”
The latest hurdle for Microsoft in its bid to buy Activision Blizzard appears to have some Web3 game developers relieved
Reports of an impending Web3 wallet for the Edge browser comes a month after the tech giant wound down its metaverse unit
Microsoft’s metaverse team was let go along with 4.5% of the company’s workforce last month
The hacker allegedly made use of Telegram and Excel to infect systems that it accessed remotely
Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about Microsoft, the Curve Wars, major acquisitions, tokenomics and more.
Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, around 45 percent above the company’s previous share price
The Microsoft co-founder believes that most virtual meetings will go from 2D images on a grid to full on 3D avatars in the metaverse
Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft thinks NFTs are “a first toe in the water.”
“We’re watching the market carefully with all of the interest in crypto, DeFi and NFTs and I think that we’ve certainly reached that inflection point in the industry,” Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft said.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella disclosed during the company’s Ignite conference that the technology giant will be implementing an entirely new platform layer known as the metaverse.