Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Meta, Microsoft earnings beat send stocks higher

Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Microsoft BTC-related shareholder proposal rejected

Microsoft’s board of directors were asked to assess whether holding BTC on the company’s balance sheet would benefit shareholders long-term

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Major earnings week weighs on tech stocks 

Thursday’s selloff was led by tech stocks, triggered by disappointing outlooks from giants Meta and Microsoft

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Microsoft to hold BTC on its balance sheet?

The proposal notes a corporation’s “fiduciary duty” to maximize shareholder value by protecting profits from debasement in an inflationary world

by Ben Strack /
Business

Aptos to release Microsoft-powered AI chatbot in bid to boost adoption

Aptos will also run validator nodes on Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Microsoft Azure node deployment opens door for easier Web3 app development

Ankr and Matter Labs hope the partnership will “lower the barrier of entry” for enterprise blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Microsoft, Axelar team up to ‘further advance’ adoption of blockchain technologies

Axelar’s co-founder told Blockworks the two hope to figure out how to “extend the trust of public blockchains to the private blockchain”

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Why The Microsoft-Activision Deal Failing May Be Good for Web3

The latest hurdle for Microsoft in its bid to buy Activision Blizzard appears to have some Web3 game developers relieved

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Microsoft Edge Testing Built-In Ethereum Crypto Wallet, Screenshots Show

Reports of an impending Web3 wallet for the Edge browser comes a month after the tech giant wound down its metaverse unit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Microsoft Culls Metaverse Team It Created 4 Months Ago

Microsoft’s metaverse team was let go along with 4.5% of the company’s workforce last month

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Microsoft IDs Excel, Telegram Threat Targeting Crypto Startups

The hacker allegedly made use of Telegram and Excel to infect systems that it accessed remotely

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Why Microsoft Could Win the Metaverse Wars | Weekly Roundup

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about Microsoft, the Curve Wars, major acquisitions, tokenomics and more.

Web3

Microsoft Bets Big on the Metaverse with $68.7B Deal For Activision Blizzard

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, around 45 percent above the company’s previous share price

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Bill Gates: Office Meetings Will Be In the Metaverse Within Three Years

The Microsoft co-founder believes that most virtual meetings will go from 2D images on a grid to full on 3D avatars in the metaverse

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Microsoft’s Blockchain Director: Major Brands Embracing NFTs Will Drive Mainstream Adoption

Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft thinks NFTs are “a first toe in the water.”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiWeb3

Microsoft’s Rhodes: Crypto, DeFi and NFTs Have Moved Beyond Early Adoption

“We’re watching the market carefully with all of the interest in crypto, DeFi and NFTs and I think that we’ve certainly reached that inflection point in the industry,” Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Microsoft CEO: The Metaverse Will Bring Real World into Any Digital Space

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella disclosed during the company’s Ignite conference that the technology giant will be implementing an entirely new platform layer known as the metaverse.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

