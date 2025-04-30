Banking
Néstor Palao spoke to Blockworks about the trends he’s seeing in crypto projects
T+0 is here
CEO Mike Silagadze tells Blockworks that the US is “open for business” and why its DeFi bank offering is the first of many
Doing one thing well and leaving everything else out is often what disruptive technologies do best
The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy
Agora’s Nick van Eck wants to break stablecoins into four categories to highlight differences
The move from the national bank regulator came after increased pressure from Republicans
The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”
CEO Tanner Taddeo told Blockworks that institutions are looking to utilize stablecoins to make transfers cheaper, faster
Pillsbury partner Brian Montgomery said that banks are mulling how to gain exposure to crypto
Senators yesterday grilled Powell on everything from the dismantling of the CFPB to Trump’s tariff policies
The victory lap the crypto industry has run since election night is bumping into some hurdles
FX volatility is believed to be the key exhaust valve of Trump’s tariff and trade policy this year
Empire co-hosts Santiago Santos and Jason Yanowitz think bitcoin could top $150,000 by year-end
The debanking narrative has given fresh ammunition to teams building bank replacements
“Law-abiding American businesses should be able to access banking services without government interference,” Coinbase’s Paul Grewal said on X
Something very interesting showed up in the FOMC November meeting minutes this week
As part of last week’s FinCEN settlement, TD Bank allegedly failed to report transactions related to crypto to relevant law enforcement agencies
Institutions to test out the settlement of “digital assets and currencies” on a network that annually carries more than 5 billion financial messages
Plus, a look back at some of the SEC’s biggest enforcement moves under Gurbir Grewal
Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox
Crypto advocacy group’s policy counsel notes the “coordinated attempt to choke off the digital asset industry’s access to the traditional banking system”
There’s a misunderstanding that TradFi players don’t want to transact in bitcoin, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Howard Lutnick
“OpenFi” aims to unbundle to take the “account” out of bank account