BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Sygnum sees a 400% increase in average annual trading volume growth since 2020

Néstor Palao spoke to Blockworks about the trends he’s seeing in crypto projects

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The DTCC Collateral Appchain wants to rewrite the rules of TradFi settlement

T+0 is here

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Ether.fi expands to US, launches DeFi bank

CEO Mike Silagadze tells Blockworks that the US is “open for business” and why its DeFi bank offering is the first of many

by Katherine Ross /
The Breakdown

Stablecoins might unbundle banking (and then rebundle it)

Doing one thing well and leaving everything else out is often what disruptive technologies do best

by Byron Gilliam /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Big banks report big loans in Q1

The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Agora CEO has 4 stablecoin classifications

Agora’s Nick van Eck wants to break stablecoins into four categories to highlight differences

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

OCC to remove ‘reputational risk’ from bank inspection guidelines

The move from the national bank regulator came after increased pressure from Republicans

by Casey Wagner /
People

Trump promises US will ‘dominate crypto’

The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Stable Sea exits stealth, raising $3.5M

CEO Tanner Taddeo told Blockworks that institutions are looking to utilize stablecoins to make transfers cheaper, faster

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

What the OCC’s tone shift means for banks adopting crypto

Pillsbury partner Brian Montgomery said that banks are mulling how to gain exposure to crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Jerome Powell gets grilled on the Hill

Senators yesterday grilled Powell on everything from the dismantling of the CFPB to Trump’s tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The view from Capitol Hill

The victory lap the crypto industry has run since election night is bumping into some hurdles

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

FX lessons from Brent Donnelly 

FX volatility is believed to be the key exhaust valve of Trump’s tariff and trade policy this year

by Felix Jauvin /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin could hit $125k in Q1: Analyst

Empire co-hosts Santiago Santos and Jason Yanowitz think bitcoin could top $150,000 by year-end

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Solana teams pick up on debanking narrative

The debanking narrative has given fresh ammunition to teams building bank replacements

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase’s fray with the FDIC continues

“Law-abiding American businesses should be able to access banking services without government interference,” Coinbase’s Paul Grewal said on X

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Is the Fed worried about bank reserve liquidity?

Something very interesting showed up in the FOMC November meeting minutes this week

by Felix Jauvin /
Policy

TD Bank failed to disclose ‘suspicious’ crypto transactions tied to unnamed customer group 

As part of last week’s FinCEN settlement, TD Bank allegedly failed to report transactions related to crypto to relevant law enforcement agencies

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Banks to use Swift network for crypto transaction trials

Institutions to test out the settlement of “digital assets and currencies” on a network that annually carries more than 5 billion financial messages

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What is the labor market signaling? Checking the data before tomorrow’s jobs report

Plus, a look back at some of the SEC’s biggest enforcement moves under Gurbir Grewal

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Visa to help banks test tokenized assets, smart contracts

Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Blockchain Association ‘investigating’ Fed order against United Texas Bank

Crypto advocacy group’s policy counsel notes the “coordinated attempt to choke off the digital asset industry’s access to the traditional banking system”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Banks and brokerages will ultimately go ‘headfirst into BTC’: TradFi CEO

There’s a misunderstanding that TradFi players don’t want to transact in bitcoin, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Howard Lutnick

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
DeFiWeb3

Can crypto fully realize the open banking fintech vision?

“OpenFi” aims to unbundle to take the “account” out of bank account

by Macauley Peterson /

