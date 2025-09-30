Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance

Phantom expands its wallet into a money app, powered by Bridge’s CASH stablecoin and Visa-backed payment integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

solarseven/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Phantom has announced the launch of Phantom Cash, a new consumer payments offering that transforms its crypto wallet into a broader money app.

The product allows users to fund balances instantly with a bank or card, buy and sell crypto without fees on stablecoins, pay with Visa through Apple Pay or Google Pay, and send money to peers. The service is underpinned by CASH, a stablecoin issued via Bridge — the infrastructure company Stripe acquired earlier this year.

Phantom Cash marks the first deployment of Open Issuance, a platform Stripe unveiled at its annual product showcase in New York. Open Issuance allows businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

It outsources reserve management to institutions including BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Fidelity, and Superstate. Liquidity is handled by Lead Bank, and stablecoins minted through Open Issuance are interoperable with each other, lowering costs for conversion and settlement.

Phantom’s adoption gives Stripe an early, visible use case for its new infrastructure and highlights its ambition to move stablecoins from niche crypto use into mainstream payments. Stripe executives framed the launch as part of a push into “agentic commerce,” where AI agents transact on behalf of users.

Alongside Phantom, new stablecoins such as mUSD for Metamask and USDH for Hyperliquid will also issue on Open Issuance.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Starknet bids to make bitcoin productive with new BTCfi push

Layer-2 zk rollup rolls out staking and incentives to lure wrapped bitcoin for holders in search of yield

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin market cap nears $300B as line between TradFi and DeFi is ‘fading’  

Stablecoins’ nearly 20% growth during Q3 comes amid financial institutions’ broader embrace of blockchain tech

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

New York DFS chief Adrienne Harris to step down

Governor Hochul appoints Kaitlin Asrow to lead New York’s financial regulator as Adrienne Harris departs after four years

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Swift to add blockchain ledger to global payments network

The payments giant will integrate a blockchain-based ledger to streamline settlement across 200 countries

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Inside Bullet’s goal to compete with CEX perps

Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Finance

FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform

Institutional investors gain continuous access to bespoke crypto derivatives as FalconX debuts electronic options infrastructure

by Blockworks /