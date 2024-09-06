stablecoin
Plus, India really showed out for Colosseum’s Radar hackathon
After the capital infusion led by Jump Crypto, Pantera Capital and Lightspeed Faction, Figure also seeks to offer a registered security alternative to stablecoins
We’ve spent all of 2023 doubling down on the real crypto projects of substance — but 2024 is when they will really take off
We should not let old paradigms prevent respect for the new societal expectation that the money we leave with a financial institution is fully ours
Binance is preparing to phase out BUSD, but the replacement is struggling to gain on-chain adoption
While a host of alternatives try to fill market void, Paypal’s stablecoin is slow on the uptake
Waters says consumers are “at greater risk of harm” at the hands of bad actors without legislation
At its core, PYUSD is a digital asset run by one of the world’s biggest regulated payments companies
The exchange has lost 18% of its market share volume since 2020, per new research
Tether froze USDT belonging to FTX as speculation spread over whether its sister organization was shorting the stablecoin
Tether has been ordered to produce general ledgers, balance sheets, income statements as part of a market manipulation suit tied to USDT
South Korean prosecutors are now formally seeking the arrest of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon for allegedly violating securities laws
Months after the crash of UST and LUNA, a $38 million partnership between Terra and the Washington Nationals MLB team remains intact
A new proposal from Maker co-founder Rune maps plans for a free floating DAI, growing a schism between ‘futurists’ and ‘decentralists’
Escalating geo-political tensions and a rising dollar has complicated the conversation about stablecoin reserve selection.
The MakerDAO loan to Huntingdon Valley Bank marks the first integration between a decentralized finance protocol and a traditional bank
Hackers minted themselves 1.3 billion aUSD tokens on Sunday, sending the dollar-pegged stablecoin as low as $0.07 on KuCoin
Aave users and borrowers will be allowed to mint GHO against their supplied collaterals while earning interest on the underlying
Blockworks exclusive: Terraform Labs is creating infrastructure to build DAOs on Terra 2.0
The Root Labs raise precedes Beanstalk’s “Replanting” relaunch strategy
“Circle will not directly solicit customers outside of the United States until it holds the relevant licenses in those jurisdictions,” a Circle spokesperson told Blockworks
Tether whales rushed to redeem $16 billion in USDT following the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, rivaling history’s largest bank runs
After Iowa ordered BlockFi to pay a hefty fine, the state securities regulator has granted the firm a stablecoin trading license
Crypto usage in countries with unstable currencies could rise further if there’s a world downturn or if inflation continues to rise