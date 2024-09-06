stablecoin

Lightspeed Newsletter

Kamino seeing benefits from liquidity incentives on PYUSD

Plus, India really showed out for Colosseum’s Radar hackathon

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

Figure raises $60M in bid to build a ‘differentiated’ crypto exchange

After the capital infusion led by Jump Crypto, Pantera Capital and Lightspeed Faction, Figure also seeks to offer a registered security alternative to stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Builders, the bear market is almost over

We’ve spent all of 2023 doubling down on the real crypto projects of substance — but 2024 is when they will really take off

by John Wu /
Opinion

Stablecoins are a battleground for the future of money

We should not let old paradigms prevent respect for the new societal expectation that the money we leave with a financial institution is fully ours

by Linda Jeng /
Business

Binance preps switch to little-used stablecoin, FDUSD

Binance is preparing to phase out BUSD, but the replacement is struggling to gain on-chain adoption

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

PayPal’s stablecoin sees slow uptake in first 3 weeks

While a host of alternatives try to fill market void, Paypal’s stablecoin is slow on the uptake

by Andrew Thurman /
PolicyWeb3

Maxine Waters calls for stablecoin ‘guardrails’ after PayPal debut

Waters says consumers are “at greater risk of harm” at the hands of bad actors without legislation

by Katherine Ross /
Business

PayPal’s new stablecoin stirs centralization criticism

At its core, PYUSD is a digital asset run by one of the world’s biggest regulated payments companies

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Justin Sun’s Woes Continue as USDD Depeg Sparks Huobi Concerns

The exchange has lost 18% of its market share volume since 2020, per new research

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Tether Freezes FTX USDT as Dollar Peg Wobbles

Tether froze USDT belonging to FTX as speculation spread over whether its sister organization was shorting the stablecoin

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

US Judge Orders Tether to Prove What Backs USDT

Tether has been ordered to produce general ledgers, balance sheets, income statements as part of a market manipulation suit tied to USDT

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

South Korea Issues Arrest Warrant for Terra CEO Do Kwon: Report

South Korean prosecutors are now formally seeking the arrest of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon for allegedly violating securities laws

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

‘Unparalleled Luxury’: Nationals Still Pitching Exclusive ‘Terra Club’

Months after the crash of UST and LUNA, a $38 million partnership between Terra and the Washington Nationals MLB team remains intact

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

MakerDAO Co-Founder Lays Timeline for Free Floating DAI

A new proposal from Maker co-founder Rune maps plans for a free floating DAI, growing a schism between ‘futurists’ and ‘decentralists’

by Jack Kubinec /
PolicySponsored

What a Rising Dollar Means for Global Stablecoin Adoption

Escalating geo-political tensions and a rising dollar has complicated the conversation about stablecoin reserve selection. 

by Brian Nibley&John Gilbert /
Finance

MakerDAO Opens $100M DAI Loan to Huntingdon Valley Bank

The MakerDAO loan to Huntingdon Valley Bank marks the first integration between a decentralized finance protocol and a traditional bank

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Polkadot-Powered Stablecoin Tanks As Hackers Mint 1.3B Tokens 

Hackers minted themselves 1.3 billion aUSD tokens on Sunday, sending the dollar-pegged stablecoin as low as $0.07 on KuCoin

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Aave DAO Approves Crypto-Backed Stablecoin GHO

Aave users and borrowers will be allowed to mint GHO against their supplied collaterals while earning interest on the underlying

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Collapsed Terra Ecosystem Launching DAO Infrastructure

Blockworks exclusive: Terraform Labs is creating infrastructure to build DAOs on Terra 2.0

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Team Behind Hacked Beanstalk Stablecoin Raises $9M for Market Protocol

The Root Labs raise precedes Beanstalk’s “Replanting” relaunch strategy

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiPolicy

Circle’s EUROC Stablecoin Will Trade Only Within the US — at Least for Now

“Circle will not directly solicit customers outside of the United States until it holds the relevant licenses in those jurisdictions,” a Circle spokesperson told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
EducationMarkets

The Historic Significance of Tether’s $16B ‘Bank Run’

Tether whales rushed to redeem $16 billion in USDT following the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, rivaling history’s largest bank runs

by David Canellis /
Policy

BlockFi Wins Iowa License Weeks After State Regulator Fined the Lender $943,000

After Iowa ordered BlockFi to pay a hefty fine, the state securities regulator has granted the firm a stablecoin trading license

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Global Stablecoin Adoption Points to Increased Dollarization

Crypto usage in countries with unstable currencies could rise further if there’s a world downturn or if inflation continues to rise

