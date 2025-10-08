Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv to launch Roughrider Coin stablecoin

North Dakota’s first state-backed stablecoin will launch on the Fiserv digital asset platform in 2026 to streamline interbank payments

by Blockworks
article-image

Bob Pool/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Fiserv, Inc. and the Bank of North Dakota are set to launch Roughrider Coin, the first state-backed stablecoin.

Announced on Wednesday, the US dollar-backed token will operate on the Fiserv digital asset platform, with a rollout to North Dakota banks and credit unions expected in 2026. The initiative makes North Dakota the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin through a private fintech partnership, signaling a notable shift toward state-level digital asset experimentation.

Named in homage to Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, the Roughrider Coin aims to enhance settlement efficiency across financial institutions, facilitate cross-border payments, and drive merchant adoption. 

The Bank of North Dakota, established in 1919 as the country’s only state-owned bank, described the stablecoin as a continuation of its mandate to modernize financial infrastructure while supporting local commerce and industry.

Fiserv’s digital asset platform — introduced earlier this year alongside its FIUSD stablecoin — provides tokenized payment rails designed for interoperability and compliance with existing financial regulations. 

Fiserv’s chief operating officer, Takis Georgakopoulos, said the project merges “the reliability of traditional finance and the innovation of blockchain” for faster digital payments. North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong emphasized the program’s role in keeping state banks competitive in a “new financial frontier.”

Although Roughrider Coin’s structure mirrors other dollar-backed stablecoins, details on custodial safeguards, audit frequency, and regulatory oversight were not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

