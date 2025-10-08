Jupiter launches JupUSD stablecoin with Ethena Labs on Solana

Jupiter’s ecosystem will gain a native stablecoin, JupUSD, built with Ethena Labs’ infrastructure and backed by USDtb and USDe

by Blockworks /
article-image

maximmmmum/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Jupiter, the Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator, announced on Oct. 8, that it will launch its own native stablecoin, JupUSD, in partnership with Ethena Labs.

The new token will serve as the core liquidity and collateral asset across the entire Jupiter ecosystem, including its perpetual futures, lending, and spot trading platforms. According to Jupiter, JupUSD is slated to go live in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending multiple security audits of its Solana-native mint-and-redeem contracts.

JupUSD will be initially backed 100% by USDtb, a stablecoin nearly fully collateralized by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, before incorporating USDe, Ethena’s delta-neutral stablecoin, to optimize yield for holders. The partnership extends Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service model, which allows protocols to create bespoke digital dollars using its infrastructure.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Ethena, which has issued over $16 billion in stablecoins to date, positions JupUSD alongside other ecosystem-native assets such as Frax’s USDe integrations and MegaETH’s USDm.

The collaboration mimics a growing trend among major DeFi protocols toward self-issued stablecoins to retain liquidity and fee revenue internally — a path also taken by Aave’s GHO and Curve’s crvUSD. 

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).jpg

Research

Programmable Privacy Landscape

As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network

The startup says it aims to rival Stripe and Worldpay by using stablecoins to speed merchant settlements from days to seconds

by Blockworks /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans

“S&P 500” for crypto comes as segment gains “established role in global markets,” S&P exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessFinance

S&P Global announces crypto ecosystem index blending digital assets and equities

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 crypto-linked companies, offering investors hybrid exposure

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

The fight for ‘the stablecoin chain’ is about control

Gnosis is betting that openness — not ownership — will define the future of onchain money

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Umbra’s ICO and MetaDAO’s ‘Unruggable’ futarchy take center stage

Crypto’s quest to imbue shareholder protections for tokens

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

DePIN Grass raises $10M from Polychain, Tribe Capital

Grass previously raised a seed and Series A rounds and plans to utilize the token purchase to execute on its roadmap

by Katherine Ross /