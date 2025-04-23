Jupiter

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter anchors growth as Solana surges to monthly highs

Jupiter’s super-app story accelerates

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter’s risk vault unlikely to face Hyperliquid-style attack

The exchange has structural defenses and protocols to limit manipulations

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter competitor Titan moves to private mainnet

Titan Exchange CEO Chris Chung says Titan bests Solana’s incumbent DEX aggregator Jupiter on price 80% of the time

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter takes majority stake in Trump-favored memecoin app

By acquiring most of Moonshot, Jupiter now benefits from experienced and inexperienced memecoin traders alike

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Why value accrual matters for tokens

Based on Blockworks Research estimates, JUP buybacks comes up to ~40% of total supply

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Competitors circle after Jupiter founder posts slur

Solana ecosystem leaders called out the behavior and multiple posters pledged to sell Jupiter’s native token

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s top swap venue Jupiter just released a mobile app

The app has just two tabs, one for making swaps and one for viewing your wallet balance

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s top swap venue seems immune to criticism

Despite some hiccups the last few months, its native token has traded essentially in tandem with SOL over the past few months

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana users are still getting frontrun

Plus, Jupiter Exchange is contemplating an overhaul of its Jupuary event

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Jupiter airdrop draws criticism, but support remains strong

Users are concerned that Jupiter is using this open market opportunity to raise funds without users being “completely aware” this was the case

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Solana blockchain transactions almost double minutes into Jupiter airdrop

The airdrop will allocate 1 billion JUP tokens to community members

by Bessie Liu /

