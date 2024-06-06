Phantom

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Phantom.
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Phantom may boost JitoSOL usage

Plus, it’s time to finally address the Iggy Azalea in the room

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Finance

Wallet providers emphasize security as top hurdle to overcome

OKX, Phantom and Braavos execs chatted about the future of crypto wallets and more importantly, what needs to change for success to happen

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Phantom materializes ‘sign in with Solana’ wallet authentication

Phantom said it collaborated with Solana Labs to make the method compatible with Solana’s wallet standard, while also providing support for others within the ecosystem

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Security Threat Exposed for Browser-based Crypto Wallets

MetaMask, Phantom, Brave and other browser-based crypto wallets say no known user funds have been affected

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiFinance

MetaMask Growth Shows DeFi Cruising Into Mainstream

MetaMask reported Tuesday a 1,800% jump in the number of Monthly Active Users, which is a good proxy to show the growth of DeFi.

by Sam Reynolds /

