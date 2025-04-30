Bridge

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Visa-Bridge link-up extends the stablecoin adoption narrative

Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries

by Ben Strack /
Business

Multichain team pivots after security debacle

Despite a $130 million exploit, Multichain’s team has launched a new project based on the same concept as the previous one

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Cross-chain Bridge Thefts Top $1B in 2022

The lost funds illuminate a systemic lack of security among bridge protocols

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Following Hack, Sky Mavis Reopening Ronin Bridge With Enhanced Security

The Axie Infinity developer had shut down the bridge after North Korea-linked hackers stole $625 million from the network in March

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Harmony’s Cross-Chain Horizon Bridge Hacked for $100M

Harmony’s team said it has notified exchanges in an attempt to prevent further malicious transactions and is expected to update users soon

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

ETH outperforms BTC; DOT Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

ETH has outperformed BTC by 20% since the latter half of October, DOT enters price discovery, a CryptoPunk sells for pennies on the dollar.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /

