BTC bounces on Powell’s testimony; higher CPI levels have not been bullish for bitcoin over past few months
The broader crypto market continues to experience bearish price action as the market prices in tighter monetary policy from the Fed
Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis
Illicit activity makes up 0.15% of crypto transaction volume
BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government
Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up
BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined
BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant
Bitcoin rallies above $51,000 on the heels of neutral perpetual funding rates and bullish miner outlook
Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price
Bitcoin has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout 2021, a BTC short squeeze could be building up underneath the surface
Digital asset investment products saw their first week of outflows in over 4 months
AVAX outperforms the broader digital asset market on strong fundamentals
Yearn Finance launches YFI buyback program to distribute earnings to token holders
Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility
ETH/BTC slides as investors seek safety in the largest digital asset
BTC and ETH bearish price action are contributing to a broader market sell-off of altcoins, Bitcoin derivatives open interest retraces
BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022
BTC dominance hovers above critical support near 40%; congressional hearings did not prevent a price slide