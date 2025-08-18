Yuga Labs CEO on crypto market: ‘This cycle is different’

There’s easily enough cash for at least another 2-3 years of Otherside game development, according to Greg Solano

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Yuga Labs, modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Yuga Labs wants its “Otherside” game to be like the Roblox or Fortnite of crypto — and isn’t giving up, despite the ongoing blockchain gaming lull. 

Part digital social space, part video game with the goal of making user-generated content a massive part of the experience, Otherside is arguably the most ambitious crypto metaverse project still in development. 

“This cycle is very different. I feel like every crypto cycle is a little bit like a revenge on the excesses of the last one,” Yuga Labs CEO and cofounder Greg “Garga” Solano said in a recent interview

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

“It’s a weird cycle in that, like, the quote-unquote ‘consumer-crypto’ part of things is actually insanely quiet. Whereas North America is coming onchain via treasury companies, ETFs. And then it’s like just the Zoomers that are coming onchain via like memecoins and pump.fun,” Solano said.

Things certainly are much quieter on the gaming front. DappRadar reported last month that crypto gaming funding is down 93% year-over-year, and user activity is on the decline as well.

Yuga saw over half a billion dollars in “Otherdeed” virtual land NFT sales in less than a single day during the 2022 NFT boom — after raising $450 million in funding. 

If you ask me, if anyone has the dough to actually ship an expansive crypto game, it’s Yuga. But that also comes with a lot of pressure.

“The core Otherside holders don’t actually overlap a ton with Web3 gaming. It is a very collector-minded audience. And I think that’s also being taken into account,” Solano said of the decision to give Otherside a large social component.

On the development side, Solano said the Otherside team is “shipping at a faster cadence than we ever have.”

When asked whether Otherside has enough funding for another two to three years of development, Solano told crypto investor Jonah Blake: 

“Yes. Hands down. We can do that just with cash without ever even touching any crypto assets that we own.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (20).png

Research

DeFi's Trifecta: Ethena, Pendle, & Aave

The dynamic between Ethena, Pendle and Aave exhibits a mutually-beneficial relationship, where the offerings of each business grows the top lines of every party in this exchange. Pendle sits at the intersection of YBA issuers (Ethena) and money markets (Aave), demonstrating heightened utilization rates of YBAs, where the PTs then exhibit profound utilization as collateral. YBA issuers see Pendle as a premier go-to-market venue, often underwriting incentives for liquidity on the market and solving for Pendle’s supply side, while money markets view PTs as attractive collateral types to lend against, solving for Pendle’s demand side. PTs represent a highly profitable collateral listing for Aave, with depositors maxing out the available borrow capacity. Pendle’s recent launch of Boros may now present the most material growth vector beyond what is currently exhibited on V2 markets, offering the ability to price yield, spreads, and duration risk across various points in time out into the future.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

Business

DAT-a crunch: Momentum builds around ETH treasury companies

Ether-focused BitMine Immersion saw its daily trading volumes surge this week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Ronin rejoins Ethereum as rollup strategies diverge

From Ronin’s classic L2 pivot to Taiko’s based rollup and Puffer’s ultra-low-latency appchain testnet, Ethereum-aligned architectures are multiplying

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange launches Gemini Wallet

The Gemini Wallet and Onchain hub are great for total beginners, but have a lot of room to grow

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The Breakdown

Thursday links: Points, pancakes, DATs and merger arb

Airlines defend their rewards moat, Binance courts favor over breakfast, DAT fees pile up and systematic thinking

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

The state of Solana in 6 charts

ETF flows slow, REV stagnates, Pump strikes back and Drift punches up

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Should the Fed cut 50bps in September?

We’re beginning to price in the chance of not just a 25 basis point cut, but a 50 bps one

by Felix Jauvin /