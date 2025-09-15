American Express launches travel stamp NFTs on Base

Crypto wallets are spun up on the backend to facilitate Amex’s latest blockchain push

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Hanna Yandiuk/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

Miss collecting stamps in your passport? American Express is now giving US cardholders onchain travel “stamps” for each country visited around the world. 

Each digital “stamp” within the Amex Passport feature has an associated piece of art that will be an ERC-721 token on Base, Colin Marlowe, VP of emerging partnerships at Amex Digital Labs, explained to me in an interview. 

Obviously, it’s not a real passport though, so don’t bother showing the customs officer your app full of NFTs when you’re jetting off to a new locale.

Stamps are viewable within the existing Amex mobile app, which is separate from the upcoming Amex Travel app that’s launching Sept. 18. 

Amex is backdating stamps to get cardholders started with their collections, and will add stamps from the countries users have visited in the past two years to start. 

A crypto wallet for each Amex mobile app user, custodied and operated by Amex, is spun up on the backend when users access the feature. Stamps are minted as tokens behind-the-scenes as cardholders use their Amex cards at different locations around the world.

“We’re trying to do it in such a way that that’s not so in someone’s face,” Marlowe said of Amex’s approach to blockchain integrations.

But cardholders won’t see the wallet that’s spun up (that’s abstracted away), won’t be directly engaging with the blockchain at all, and won’t be able to trade stamps. 

The stamps aren’t introducing cardholders to crypto, per se. They’re supposed to be a way to feel just a little bit more fulfilled about global travel in an increasingly digital age. 

Amex chose to put the stamps onchain as NFTs because blockchain assets can give a greater sense of permanence, Marlowe explained, like the ink of a physical stamp.

“We really are hoping again to capture a customer at the end of their journey, when they’re commemorating and thinking about where they’ve gone, in the hopes that they get inspired again and do something new with us next time,” he said. 

It’s not surprising that Amex is minting the travel stamps on Base. In June, Coinbase revealed the Coinbase One card, which uses Amex and promises 2-4% back in bitcoin rewards on every purchase made. 

As I’ve said before, both Coinbase and Amex are positioning themselves as premium brands — though that means using them comes with higher fees compared to other options on the market. 

The Amex Passport feature is now available for US cardholders within the Amex mobile app, and can be accessed by going to Account > Settings > Try New Features.

Tags

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

