Base
Base’s Jesse Pollak spoke to Blockworks about his bullish case for content coins and how he’s approaching a real-time learning curve
Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.
While the head of Base may support legal sex work, Coinbase policies prohibit said workers from using its exchange.
Base’s new FlashBlocks feature sparks a debate about scaling metrics
The Flaunch memecoin launchpad on Base is first to leverage v4 hooks
Two pools are live on InfinityPools with sUSDe and wstETH collateral
Flipside Crypto’s report tracked record-breaking user acquisition, including from “superusers” in 2024
From hackathons to trading tools and DAO governance, AI agents are redefining how we build and innovate
Base DEX volumes have now eclipsed Kraken’s
Kraken’s launch of Ink will be the Superchain’s 24th fully participating network
Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain
Base is definitely popping with onchain activity, but it’s not making anymore money than when things were quiet
Crypto hasn’t pumped in a while. Are we close to a bear market?
Blockchain will become synonymous with FinTech over time, Dinari co-founder says
Analysts call crypto exchange’s stock “underappreciated” with focus on latest trading volumes, current regulations
Amid a big push for developers to experiment with Base, native memecoin Based Brett has rocketed
Roaring Kitty held a livestream on Friday that didn’t do the overall market, or GameStop shares, any good
Plus, memecoins are making a lot of money for Pump.fun
Coinbase’s Base welcomes the second iteration of its Onchain Summer, and NodeMonkes is now the most popular Bitcoin NFT
The crypto exchange’s ability to cross-sell its products is its “superpower,” Bitwise’s Alyssa Choo says
Layer-3s are helpful for attestations but not as much for DeFi, Stack said in a blog post
The less than six-month-old blockchain did report lower adoption than other chains
Coinbase is making a big push to bring institutions over to crypto, with tokenized real-world assets taking center stage
Project Diamond is built on Coinbase’s Base and is managed by Coinbase Asset Management