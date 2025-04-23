Base

There are a total of 38 articles associated with Base.
article-image

Empire NewsletterWeb3

What Jesse Pollak would’ve done differently in launching ‘Base is for everyone’

Base’s Jesse Pollak spoke to Blockworks about his bullish case for content coins and how he’s approaching a real-time learning curve

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterOpinion

Can content coins avoid ‘speculative destruction?’

Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

OpinionThe Drop

Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak calls for ‘better OnlyFans on Base,’ apologizes for post about ‘pimping’

While the head of Base may support legal sex work, Coinbase policies prohibit said workers from using its exchange.

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Base, Solana spar over scaling numbers

Base’s new FlashBlocks feature sparks a debate about scaling metrics

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Uniswap V4 is live on 12 chains

The Flaunch memecoin launchpad on Base is first to leverage v4 hooks

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

‘Unlimited leverage, no liquidation’ DEX launches on Base

Two pools are live on InfinityPools with sUSDe and wstETH collateral

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Base leads explosive growth: Flipside

Flipside Crypto’s report tracked record-breaking user acquisition, including from “superusers” in 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

The AI agent invasion: How crypto is leading the charge

From hackathons to trading tools and DAO governance, AI agents are redefining how we build and innovate

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Could exchanges decentralize themselves out of existence?

Base DEX volumes have now eclipsed Kraken’s

by David Canellis /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

A chain for every app is the new crypto meta

Kraken’s launch of Ink will be the Superchain’s 24th fully participating network

by David Canellis /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

OKX and Axelar launch tech development stacks

Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Analysis

Base profits are down 90% despite 80% surge in transactions

Base is definitely popping with onchain activity, but it’s not making anymore money than when things were quiet

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Why bearish may be the new bullish

Crypto hasn’t pumped in a while. Are we close to a bear market?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Tokenized equities are gaining a new multichain base

Blockchain will become synonymous with FinTech over time, Dinari co-founder says

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

What to expect when Coinbase reports Q2 results

Analysts call crypto exchange’s stock “underappreciated” with focus on latest trading volumes, current regulations

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Base memecoin Based Brett threatens to flip Solana’s BONK

Amid a big push for developers to experiment with Base, native memecoin Based Brett has rocketed

by David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Based Brett kicks off onchain summer

Roaring Kitty held a livestream on Friday that didn’t do the overall market, or GameStop shares, any good

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Reebok jumps into digital wearable game 

Plus, memecoins are making a lot of money for Pump.fun

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Base kicks off Onchain Summer 2.0

Coinbase’s Base welcomes the second iteration of its Onchain Summer, and NodeMonkes is now the most popular Bitcoin NFT

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Coinbase cross-selling on display during impressive Q1

The crypto exchange’s ability to cross-sell its products is its “superpower,” Bitwise’s Alyssa Choo says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Stack ‘points chain’ layer-3 aims to bring loyalty points to Base

Layer-3s are helpful for attestations but not as much for DeFi, Stack said in a blog post

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Base closed in on 2 million users in 2023: Report

The less than six-month-old blockchain did report lower adoption than other chains

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Coinbase wants to support ‘responsible DeFi development’ through Base

Coinbase is making a big push to bring institutions over to crypto, with tokenized real-world assets taking center stage

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Coinbase uses Base to build digital asset platform for TradFi institutions

Project Diamond is built on Coinbase’s Base and is managed by Coinbase Asset Management

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.