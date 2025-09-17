Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The CFTC-regulated exchange is opening doors to crypto builders and traders through grants, partnerships, and new deposit options

by Blockworks /
article-image

TJmedia/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub.

The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation.

The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly.

Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences.

Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events.

Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing.

The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

