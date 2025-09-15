Base begins exploring potential network token launch

At BaseCamp 2025, Jesse Pollak confirmed early discussions on a Base token, and committed to building on Ethereum

by Blockworks /
article-image

Nafan Firdaus/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Base, the Coinbase-backed Ethereum layer 2 network, is beginning to explore launching a native token, according to comments from Base creator Jesse Pollak at BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont.

Pollak acknowledged the announcement was premature, stressing that discussions were in the early stages and that the team did not yet have definitive plans. He noted that while some advisors urged secrecy, the team opted to pursue exploration in the open to align with its principles of transparency and community engagement.

He clarified that the Base team is “committed to building on Ethereum. This is the path people are going to make all kinds of noise, but we benefit from being a part of a connected global economy.”

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The remarks signal a significant departure from Base’s prior messaging. As recently as November 2024, Pollak stated there were “no plans” for a Base token. The new direction suggests the team may now see value in designing a token for governance, incentives, or cross-chain functionality, though details remain undefined.

Alongside the token discussion, Base also announced development of an open-source bridge to connect its network with Solana, aiming to improve interoperability between ecosystems.

The decision to raise the possibility publicly reflects an effort to involve the community early, though much remains unresolved. How the token would be structured, distributed and governed will be central questions in the months ahead.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

MoonPay acquires Meso to expand global payments push

The deal adds experienced fintech leadership as MoonPay builds a regulated network linking banks, cards, stablecoins and blockchains

by Blockworks /
article-image

Sponsored

How Arkham Insights is redefining onchain alpha for serious crypto traders

Arkham is an exchange that integrates its intelligence platform with execution, enabling seamless analysis and trading in one interface

by Sponsored /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: Ellison is having fun again

A main character of the dotcom boom is suddenly a main character of the AI one

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Policy

Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

Big banks weren’t happy with a key provision of the GENIUS Act, and want lawmakers to right the wrong in the crypto market structure bill.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Weighing Figure’s growth potential after Nasdaq debut

The blockchain lender’s annual net revenue could reach $1 billion by 2028, Blockworks Research analyst predicts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet

As the network gets more efficient, cheaper blockspace keeps revenue down

by Macauley Peterson /