BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Memecoins are ‘objectively’ the most successful crypto product: Analyst

Zora’s announcement that its token is for “fun only” sparked a debate about the need for such tokens

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Two projects Pantera’s Cosmo Jiang is watching

Pantera’s Jiang thinks that AI is going to become as important to our everyday lives as the internet is today

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Tokens aren’t fundamentally focused yet: Sigel

At DAS, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel weighed in on a market that’s “90% flows and 10% fundamentals”

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Speculative assets are paving the way for fundamental drivers

Fundamental investors are turning to token buybacks

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

What the bounce tells us about the next big crypto narratives

Manic markets have us all dreaming of sensible projects making steady but decent revenue

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

New chart, who dis? Token rebrands might work only once

Benefits of rebranding your coin include a brand-new price chart

by David Canellis /
DeFiThe Drop

Community Gaming launches CGX token, Forkast prediction market

CG CEO says claims of insiders selling the token are “100% false”

by Kate Irwin /
Business

OpenSea unveils SEA token and new version of its exchange

OpenSea finally confirms its token is coming and available to US residents days after screenshots swirled on Twitter

by Kate Irwin /
MarketsThe Drop

Gaming tokens hit in Trump tariffs fallout after Deadrop shutdown

Price data shows most gaming tokens have had a rough week

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

HYPE, OM and XCN hold up against crypto crash

AI agent tokens crash to $8 billion from a $20 billion peak

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Why value accrual matters for tokens

Based on Blockworks Research estimates, JUP buybacks comes up to ~40% of total supply

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Are crypto airdrops falling out of fashion?

Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Hidden beasts in crypto portfolios & the institutional vibe shift

The NYSE went down yesterday after a glitch caused a string of erroneous trades. Does DeFi fix this?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Anatomy of a token launch

Maybe there’s no silver bullet to avoiding most tokens dumping after launch…

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

SafeDAO may finally vote to make SAFE tokens transferable

The DAO first voted on enabling SAFE transfers over a year ago

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Tokens are going multichain, and it’s getting easier

One candidate solution is Axelar’s new Interchain Token Service, which automates the process of deploying across EVM-based networks

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Solana-based Jupiter to launch token on Jan. 31

The swap aggregator has set a date for the first of four rounds of airdrops

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Why DYDX insiders are unlikely to sell their $490M unlock

DYDX supply will climb by up to 80% after the Friday unlock, but a couple factors make a massive sell-off appear unlikely

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Solana’s Jupiter Exchange set for token launch

The swap aggregator announced at Solana Breakpoint that JUP was forthcoming — with a majority of tokens going to the public via airdrops and a sale

by Jack Kubinec /
PolicyWeb3

UK sports committee wants football to tackle fan tokens, NFTs

A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Bitcoin Ordinals creator wants to clean up BRC-20 standard

Casey Rodarmor proposes “Runes” to improve BRC-20 clutter that complicates the Bitcoin system and makes it less efficient

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Thailand to use ‘utility tokens’ in a bid to boost ailing economy

The tokens will need to be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the recipient’s home over a six-month period

by Sebastian Sinclair /
BusinessPolicy

Bitstamp joins eToro, Binance.US in suspending trade for SEC-flagged tokens

Bitstamp indicated that its decision to suspend these tokens was influenced by the evolving regulatory landscape in the US

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Turkish traders piled into PEPE and bitcoin as lira collapsed

US dollar stablecoins might be the most commonly traded crypto against Turkish lira, but memecoin PEPE has attracted plenty of volume

by David Canellis /

