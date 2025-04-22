tokens
Zora’s announcement that its token is for “fun only” sparked a debate about the need for such tokens
Pantera’s Jiang thinks that AI is going to become as important to our everyday lives as the internet is today
At DAS, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel weighed in on a market that’s “90% flows and 10% fundamentals”
Fundamental investors are turning to token buybacks
Manic markets have us all dreaming of sensible projects making steady but decent revenue
Benefits of rebranding your coin include a brand-new price chart
CG CEO says claims of insiders selling the token are “100% false”
OpenSea finally confirms its token is coming and available to US residents days after screenshots swirled on Twitter
Price data shows most gaming tokens have had a rough week
AI agent tokens crash to $8 billion from a $20 billion peak
Based on Blockworks Research estimates, JUP buybacks comes up to ~40% of total supply
Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return
The NYSE went down yesterday after a glitch caused a string of erroneous trades. Does DeFi fix this?
Maybe there’s no silver bullet to avoiding most tokens dumping after launch…
The DAO first voted on enabling SAFE transfers over a year ago
One candidate solution is Axelar’s new Interchain Token Service, which automates the process of deploying across EVM-based networks
The swap aggregator has set a date for the first of four rounds of airdrops
DYDX supply will climb by up to 80% after the Friday unlock, but a couple factors make a massive sell-off appear unlikely
The swap aggregator announced at Solana Breakpoint that JUP was forthcoming — with a majority of tokens going to the public via airdrops and a sale
A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns
Casey Rodarmor proposes “Runes” to improve BRC-20 clutter that complicates the Bitcoin system and makes it less efficient
The tokens will need to be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the recipient’s home over a six-month period
Bitstamp indicated that its decision to suspend these tokens was influenced by the evolving regulatory landscape in the US
US dollar stablecoins might be the most commonly traded crypto against Turkish lira, but memecoin PEPE has attracted plenty of volume