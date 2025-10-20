OpenSea plans Q1 2026 launch of SEA token with buyback pledge

OpenSea has confirmed plans to launch its long-anticipated SEA token in the first quarter of 2026, marking a major shift for the company from a pure NFT marketplace to a broader onchain trading platform.

The announcement, made jointly by the OpenSea Foundation and CEO Devin Finzer last week, outlines a token structure that allocates 50% of SEA’s supply to the community, with more than half of that available through an initial claim for existing users and “OGs” from prior rewards programs.

In a statement on X, Finzer said that 50% of OpenSea’s revenue at launch will be directed toward SEA buybacks, positioning the token as a core element of the platform’s next phase. The company also plans to integrate staking functions tied to collections and tokens listed on OpenSea, further embedding SEA in user activity.

OpenSea, which reported $2.6 billion in trading volume this month — over 90% from token trades, aims to evolve into what Finzer described as a “home for the onchain economy,” allowing users to trade tokens, NFTs, and other digital assets across chains without centralized intermediaries.

Upcoming releases could include a mobile app, perpetual futures, and cross-chain abstraction features to simplify user experience.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: