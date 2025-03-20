OpenSea

The DropWeb3

Blockchain gaming faces a reckoning

GDC shows us crypto game developers feel a bit down despite lavish parties and packed crypto side events

by Kate Irwin /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

OpenSea and Doodle token teasers are a potential vibes booster for crypto

The Drop’s Kate Irwin explains why OpenSea’s OS2 and SEA token are “exciting”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

OpenSea unveils SEA token and new version of its exchange

OpenSea finally confirms its token is coming and available to US residents days after screenshots swirled on Twitter

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

OpenSea plans comeback with 2.0 overhaul

OpenSea co-founder Devin Finzer claims the new OpenSea is being rebuilt “from the ground up”

by Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A deeper look at NVIDIA earnings and the baked-in premium

Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Policy

What an SEC lawsuit against OpenSea could look like

Could the SEC’s Wells notice to OpenSea target fractional shares of NFTs?

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

OpenSea NFT volumes have given way to Solana and Bitcoin platforms

After missing its chance to ‘protect investors’ from Terra, FTX and Celsius, the SEC is readying to go after NFTs

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

An SEC lawsuit against OpenSea may be on the horizon

Plus, if the SEC really does sue OpenSea, then it would be over two years too late

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

SEC Wells notice targets NFTs on OpenSea

OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer said in a post on X that the company is “ready to stand up and fight”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Coachella gives NFTs a second try after FTX integration debacle

This time around, the festival says it’s partnering with a “trusted, secure and safe partner” in OpenSea

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Tiger Global marks down stakes in BAYC, OpenSea: Bloomberg

Following layoffs at BAYC parent Yuga Labs and OpenSea, Tiger Global marked down its stakes

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto hiring: Rough waters for OpenSea as NFT platform announces layoffs

Around 50% of staff were cut. Also, Lido loses a business developer and DCG hires a defense lawyer for its impending legal battle

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Can you find love on the blockchain?

Unlonely is hoping to find out with its “Love on Leverage” live streams. Plus, OpenSea ends lazy minting and Yuga Labs announces layoffs

by Jack Kubinec /
People

Former OpenSea manager sentenced in NFT insider trading case

Prosecutors had sought a far longer sentence following a guilty verdict in the first case tie to NFT insider trading

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

DOJ alleges Moroccan man spoofed OpenSea, stole BAYC NFT

Apart from the NFTs, Soufiane Oulahyane is also accused of stealing ETH

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

NFT Startup Americana Thinks It Can Take on eBay

NFT vaulting specialist Americana launched a beta version of its platform Friday, the startup told Blockworks exclusively

by Michael Bodley /
People

Ex-OpenSea Manager Nate Chastain Guilty of NFT Fraud, Money Laundering

NFT insider trading isn’t worth apeing into

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Blur NFT Volumes Have Cooled Since Airdrop, But It’s Still Number One

OpenSea might be handling more NFT trades each day, but newcomer Blur is still far ahead in terms of volume

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

OpenSea Insider Trading Case Goes to Jury

Nate Chastain’s use of anonymous accounts to trade NFTs was a clear indication that he was up to no good, prosecutor says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

OpenSea CEO: NFT Insider Trading Case ‘Unfair’ Ahead of Trial

The OpenSea insider NFT trading case will start in court next week, but the accused won’t be able to ask others whether it’s fair

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

OpenSea Launches Platform Geared Toward ‘Pro’ NFT Collectors

The marketplace said it wants to cater to its “power users,” those professionals who have extensive knowledge of the NFT landscape

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Blur Pushes Second Crypto Airdrop To Keep NFT Traders Off OpenSea

Upstart NFT platform Blur wants to keep users loyal and away from rival marketplaces with a crypto airdrop worth hundreds of millions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Blur Still Sees Record NFT Volumes Even After Crypto Airdrop

Some might have expected Blur NFT volumes to collapse once its crypto airdrop finalized, but they’re still at all-time high

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Keep Your Eye on the Blur v. OpenSea Fight: Galaxy

There is a total supply of 3 billion BLUR tokens, and 360 million were claimable by users on Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /

