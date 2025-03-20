OpenSea
GDC shows us crypto game developers feel a bit down despite lavish parties and packed crypto side events
The Drop’s Kate Irwin explains why OpenSea’s OS2 and SEA token are “exciting”
OpenSea finally confirms its token is coming and available to US residents days after screenshots swirled on Twitter
OpenSea co-founder Devin Finzer claims the new OpenSea is being rebuilt “from the ground up”
Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in
Could the SEC’s Wells notice to OpenSea target fractional shares of NFTs?
After missing its chance to ‘protect investors’ from Terra, FTX and Celsius, the SEC is readying to go after NFTs
Plus, if the SEC really does sue OpenSea, then it would be over two years too late
OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer said in a post on X that the company is “ready to stand up and fight”
This time around, the festival says it’s partnering with a “trusted, secure and safe partner” in OpenSea
Following layoffs at BAYC parent Yuga Labs and OpenSea, Tiger Global marked down its stakes
Around 50% of staff were cut. Also, Lido loses a business developer and DCG hires a defense lawyer for its impending legal battle
Unlonely is hoping to find out with its “Love on Leverage” live streams. Plus, OpenSea ends lazy minting and Yuga Labs announces layoffs
Prosecutors had sought a far longer sentence following a guilty verdict in the first case tie to NFT insider trading
Apart from the NFTs, Soufiane Oulahyane is also accused of stealing ETH
NFT vaulting specialist Americana launched a beta version of its platform Friday, the startup told Blockworks exclusively
NFT insider trading isn’t worth apeing into
OpenSea might be handling more NFT trades each day, but newcomer Blur is still far ahead in terms of volume
Nate Chastain’s use of anonymous accounts to trade NFTs was a clear indication that he was up to no good, prosecutor says
The OpenSea insider NFT trading case will start in court next week, but the accused won’t be able to ask others whether it’s fair
The marketplace said it wants to cater to its “power users,” those professionals who have extensive knowledge of the NFT landscape
Upstart NFT platform Blur wants to keep users loyal and away from rival marketplaces with a crypto airdrop worth hundreds of millions
Some might have expected Blur NFT volumes to collapse once its crypto airdrop finalized, but they’re still at all-time high
There is a total supply of 3 billion BLUR tokens, and 360 million were claimable by users on Tuesday