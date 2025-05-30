OpenSea adds rewards questing with ‘Voyages’ in OS2 public launch

If you want to be part of a possible SEA airdrop, you might want to read this

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Adisak Riwkratok/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

OpenSea has fully released OS2, the latest version of its NFT and token marketplace, ending its beta period. It’s also added “Voyages” to incentivize trading. 

OS2 is definitely an upgrade from the legacy version of OpenSea, both aesthetically and from a focus standpoint. Traders can choose to get analytics and data prioritized with Pro mode, while collectors can enjoy larger art graphics and a focus on collections’ stories. 

The crypto company has also been gamifying its platform with a rewards program that grants users XP for doing things, like buying or selling an NFT across different blockchains. OpenSea previously confirmed that XP is a non-transferable rewards system.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The Voyages concept takes that a step further, turning using OpenSea into a sort of quest experience. Traders have to navigate to OpenSea’s rewards page, connect their crypto wallet, and optionally tie that to their X account and Discord accounts to get started.

On the rewards page, you’ll see a list of Voyages, or things OpenSea wants you to do. Buying tokens, engaging with OpenSea’s social media posts, and using different features of the site are the main tasks I’ve seen thus far. There’s also a section for “Treasures,” a “Loyalty” percentage calculation, and an activity tab that lets you see what you’ve done so far. 

Image: OpenSea’s rewards page. 

Now, I know what you’re thinking: wen token? OpenSea has confirmed that a SEA token is coming, via the OpenSea Foundation. And while the company hasn’t explicitly stated that its rewards program decides who gets some SEA (and how much), that’s likely the plan. 

That said, OpenSea previously emphasized to me that the OpenSea Foundation, which the company said has no OpenSea staff as members, is responsible for all decisions around the planned SEA token. OpenSea has also said that its legal team did not set up the foundation.

Back in February, an OpenSea press release said it will “recognize active and loyal users” with the SEA token (in that release, it also said XP is a “new system for recognizing and rewarding active users”). What better way to do all this rewarding than create a tool that encourages said users to be active on OpenSea and literally present them with a loyalty score?

We don’t yet know when SEA is coming, but it may launch after this rewards program has been around for at least some months. 

A cynic’s perspective would be that OpenSea is effectively using this rewards platform to pay for engagement by dangling the token airdrop carrot for those who follow it on X, engage with its posts, pay it fees by using its platform, and overall become a valuable, active OpenSea user. 

But on the other hand, it’s a strategy that’s aligned with the times. It’ll help OpenSea stay competitive in the challenging current NFT landscape, which has shrunk in favor of memecoins and social token apps. Finding a way to gamify crypto trading is a smart move — especially if it can prove sustainable long-term.

OpenSea has also revamped its community-focused Discord server, which has over 280,000 accounts in it. 

It’s continued to add support for more tokens on more chains in recent months, including Ronin, Solana memecoins, and Abstract NFTs. The marketplace now offers support for assets across 19 different blockchains, and has also recently launched cross-chain swaps, as well.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Who can compete against pump.fun?

A Blockworks Research report looked at who could take up some of the marketshare in the launchpad space

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

The stablecoin ‘book is just starting to be written,’ Dragonfly’s Hadick says

Business-to-business stablecoin payments are on the rise, per a report from Artemis, Dragonfly and Castle Island

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Thursday links: Treasury companies and dinner without Trump

Crypto continues to do its thing: incentivizing behavior

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Tokenized equities will be ‘bigger than stablecoins’: Backed CEO

Kraken will soon offer Backed ‘xStocks’ as Solana tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Court of International Trade halts the Tariff bonanza

In a unanimous decision, the US Court of International Trade has ruled that Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are unlawful

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Mogul puts real estate investments on Avalanche

The platform has over $22 million in assets and allows anyone to invest in tokenized real estate

by Kate Irwin /