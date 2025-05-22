NFT
Unable to secure further funding, the game cycled through three different blockchains and at least five different game engines since 2018
Bitkraft Ventures’ Carlos Pereira and Matt Halstead share their predictions for blockchain gaming
The Infinite Node Foundation has $25 million in funding and plans to exhibit the Punks in Palo Alto
The “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga is launching another NFT collection
Doodles head of strategy says the price drop was “expected”
This limited-edition run of sparkling water is more for existing traders than crypto newcomers, but mainstream distribution is part of the plan.
The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet
Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain
Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard
From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings
Bitcoin retreats from $100K, altcoins and NFTs gain momentum, and stablecoins hit record highs — spotlighting crypto market dynamics.
If we get it right, the future of gaming will be a more open, collaborative and rewarding space for all
The next big trend in Web3 after loyalty may very well be a more efficient and engaging form of advertising
We’ve spent all of 2023 doubling down on the real crypto projects of substance — but 2024 is when they will really take off
The goal now isn’t to get sports fans to ape into crypto — it’s to unlock new forms of entertainment and engagement
They’re just like baseball cards, according to Trump’s NFT website
If fans of non-fungible art can’t take criticism, it might be because their fandom has less to do with art and more to do with Number Go Up
What started as a simple purchase of NFTs led me to deep assessments of investment ethics, family bonds and political neutrality
Whoever says that collectibles are the real use cases for NFTs are dead wrong, at least about stamps
Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs
Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?
Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs
Amazon’s upcoming NFT marketplace will be on a private blockchain, though future multichain compatibility is not yet ruled out
Buyers can also turn to DeFi lenders for cryptocurrency financing when it comes to purchasing homes