The DropWeb3

Crypto game Ember Sword shuts down after 7 years of development

Unable to secure further funding, the game cycled through three different blockchains and at least five different game engines since 2018

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Why crypto games shouldn’t monetize too early

Bitkraft Ventures’ Carlos Pereira and Matt Halstead share their predictions for blockchain gaming

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Yuga Labs sells CryptoPunks to new nonprofit in focus shift

The Infinite Node Foundation has $25 million in funding and plans to exhibit the Punks in Palo Alto

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Sugartown proves it’s still for degens with its latest mint

The “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga is launching another NFT collection

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Doodles’ DOOD token falls on launch, but team is planning its future

Doodles head of strategy says the price drop was “expected”

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Drink-to-earn? A new sparkling water comes with an NFT and points

This limited-edition run of sparkling water is more for existing traders than crypto newcomers, but mainstream distribution is part of the plan.

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Exclusive: Apparel giant Adidas launches Sui NFTs

The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Ubisoft, LayerZero launch network for migrating crypto game assets

Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Magic Eden unveils Season 2 of ME token rewards

Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard

by Kate Irwin /
PeopleSupply Shock

Paris Hilton vs. Katy Perry: Which celebs are bitcoin buy signals?

From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto market update: Bitcoin stalls, stablecoins and NFTs surge

Bitcoin retreats from $100K, altcoins and NFTs gain momentum, and stablecoins hit record highs — spotlighting crypto market dynamics.

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Gaming needs tokenization

If we get it right, the future of gaming will be a more open, collaborative and rewarding space for all

by Alun Evans /
Opinion

NFTs are the new cookies

The next big trend in Web3 after loyalty may very well be a more efficient and engaging form of advertising

by Matthew Iles /
Opinion

Builders, the bear market is almost over

We’ve spent all of 2023 doubling down on the real crypto projects of substance — but 2024 is when they will really take off

by John Wu /
Opinion

2023 scored a field goal for sport NFTs

The goal now isn’t to get sports fans to ape into crypto — it’s to unlock new forms of entertainment and engagement

by Scott Lawin /
Opinion

In latest cash grab, Trump mixes NFTs and political cultism

They’re just like baseball cards, according to Trump’s NFT website

by Michael McSweeney /
Opinion

No, it’s not okay to physically assault NFT critics (even if it’s just a slap)

If fans of non-fungible art can’t take criticism, it might be because their fandom has less to do with art and more to do with Number Go Up

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

I attended Trump’s NFT gala. Here’s why it matters

What started as a simple purchase of NFTs led me to deep assessments of investment ethics, family bonds and political neutrality

by Ogle /
Opinion

NFT stamp collecting is a dud

Whoever says that collectibles are the real use cases for NFTs are dead wrong, at least about stamps

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Education

How to Buy an NFT and the Core Reasons Why

Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

How Does NFT Lending Really Work? A Deep Dive

Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?

by John Gilbert /
Education

How to Sell an NFT — The Investor’s Guide

Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Business

Amazon NFT Marketplace Could Feature Beeple, Pudgy Penguins

Amazon’s upcoming NFT marketplace will be on a private blockchain, though future multichain compatibility is not yet ruled out

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Roofstock Sells Alabama Rental Property Via NFT

Buyers can also turn to DeFi lenders for cryptocurrency financing when it comes to purchasing homes

by Bessie Liu /

