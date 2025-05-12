Doodles’ DOOD token falls on launch, but team is planning its future

Doodles head of strategy says the price drop was “expected”

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Doodles and DOOD modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

The 2021-era Ethereum NFT collection Doodles, which some have long considered to be a “blue chip” collection, launched its anticipated DOOD token on Solana this past Friday.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

DOOD launched, briefly had a market cap of over $100 million, and then abruptly fell to a market cap of roughly $52 million. The token has since held around that point, and sits at a $54 million market cap across about 159,000 wallets as of this morning.

Doodles head of strategy and business development Austin Hurwitz told me in a message that the sudden price drop after launch was “expected” because the airdrop that occurred created “sell pressure on day 1.”

“We expect those tokens to rotate into the hands of people who want to hold for the long run. Would not judge the performance of the token based on launch. Every NFT launch that was given to the community at TGE has faced similar hurdles but we’d do it all over again to put our community first. Now that it’s out we can continue [to] focus on building for the future,” Hurwitz told me.

Image: DOOD’s market cap since launch.

Here’s the thing: The Doodles team doesn’t want you to see DOOD as just a memecoin. Still, Hurwitz said the token is “memetic.”

In a post, he explained that DOOD is “the first universe token” of DreamNet. DreamNet is a content-focused protocol from Doodles that uses Coinbase’s Base chain. The Doodles team has plans to make DOOD usable across “collectibles, gaming, DeFi and beyond.”

The token is expected to become a usable currency in the Doodles shop in a few days.

Doodles’ broader brand vision these days sounds a lot like that of Pudgy Penguins, perhaps its most obvious comparison. The Penguins also have cutesy avatars and the goal of becoming a mainstream character brand (and have gained some traction with social media posts and Walmart toys). 

Doodles, like Pudgy Penguins, is planning content, “shorts, brand collabs and merch drops,” but also wants to be powering a “decentralized storytelling movement.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /