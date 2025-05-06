Exclusive: Apparel giant Adidas launches Sui NFTs

The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Adidas x Xocietym modified by Blockworks

share

Adidas is dressing up in-game characters with a collection of NFT skins for Xociety, an upcoming third-person crypto shooter game with RPG elements.

2,600 Adidas mystery box NFTs can be opened to reveal in-game skins, including black hoodies, neon Adidas tracksuits, and other looks emblazoned with the Adidas logo. 

Like Xociety itself, these NFTs will use the Sui L1 chain. Each box consists of a specific number of full clothing sets.

Each box will offer one of four rarity tiers: Uncommon, Rare, Epic and First. Uncommon will have three sets, Rare will have four, and Epic and First will come with eight sets of apparel. The boxes will mint on Tradeport on May 16 at 9 am ET.

To me, these avatars look a lot like Nike’s RTFKT CloneX NFTs.

Xociety’s deal with Adidas is a revenue share deal through which players will receive rewards “for spend by other players,” the team said, calling it a powerful way to “access real rewards across the life of Xociety.”

Xociety’s audience is primarily in Asia, with South America and Europe also making up large contingents of its playerbase. So far, the game is playable via limited-time playtests. Xociety said more than 12,000 players competed in their most recent playtest across 64 different countries.

The team has plans to “deliver more into the North American market” soon. Xociety will be available to play on the SuiPlay 0x1 handheld, too. 

Adidas has launched over a dozen different NFT collections since its first foray into the space in 2021. Its first collection, a metaverse drop with the Bored Ape Yacht Club and others, generated $23 million in revenue. But Adidas may have only kept about $6.2 million because of the other partners in the deal, research firm Ledger Insights reported.

