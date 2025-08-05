Switchboard launches Surge, Solana’s fastest oracle yet

Switchboard’s price feeds are now sub-100ms

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Switchboard.xyz and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share


This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Switchboard’s new “Surge” oracle network goes live on mainnet today.

As Solana continues to reckon with competition from high-speed upstarts like Hyperliquid, one of the network’s biggest price oracles is getting much faster. The oracle will be free to integrate, and is claimed by the Switchboard team to be the fastest on Solana yet. 

How fast? Surge promises to deliver price feeds at a sub-100ms latency — a performance gain of about 8x faster and at roughly 1/100th the cost of existing oracle providers, according to the team’s press release.

That latency falls even lower to 8-25 ms should protocols choose to colocate with a Surge node on their backend, rivaling the oracle speeds of even CEXs.

The performance gain is achieved by key architectural changes under the hood.

Conventional “pull” oracles collect data, post it onchain and wait for network consensus before apps can read it — a pipeline that typically adds 2-10 seconds of delay.

Surge replaces that model with a direct WebSocket stream from the data source to applications, thereby bypassing the consensus step.

Prices are pushed by oracle nodes only when market prices change within a set range. This eliminates the wasteful slot-by-slot polling and gas spend that is standard fare on conventional “on-demand” oracles.

It’s an oracle targeted at high volume use cases in DeFi, in particular “latency-sensitive protocols/products like DeFi derivatives and oracle AMMs,” Switchboard co-founder Chris Hermida told Blockworks.

Surge is built on Switchboard’s open-source SAIL (switch forward attestation inference layer) framework, which uses trusted execution environment (TEE) hardware attestation to verify that each oracle node is running authorized Switchboard software code before it is allowed to onboard the network and serve data. 

A snapshot of Solana’s oracle market today shows a fairly competitive market.

In terms of total value secured (TVS), Pyth leads the segment with $2.3b, followed by Edge ($2b) and Switchboard ($1.2b), DefiLlama data shows.

Note, though, that TVS measures the value of collateral that an oracle touches, not how often an oracle feed is consumed.

Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor has argued that a better gauge for oracle market share is total transaction value (TTV) — the notional volume actually priced by the feed — because a high-frequency perps DEX can ping an oracle thousands of times more often than a passive money market securing the same dollar amount can.

If Surge gains adoption with high latency use cases, Switchboard’s share of activity could expand faster than its share of TVS.

For now, low-latency data on Solana is becoming a public utility — and Switchboard is first out of the gate.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Pipe Network Valuation and Market Positioning

Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stocks move higher after July jobs report dip

US equities were in the green Monday after July’s labor report miss sent markets lower

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

From Beam to Lean: Ethereum plots a century of resilience

New “Lean Ethereum” vision transforms a network-layer refactor into a long-term roadmap for post-quantum security

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

How EVE Frontier is using crypto to change the game

Eve Frontier devs share their vision for crypto-powered space battle

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Galaxy’s broad crypto strategy covers key ‘buckets’: Flood Capital

With Galaxy set to report earnings tomorrow, Rittenhouse Research rated it a strong buy in a recent note

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: The observer effect

A new quantum experiment shows that observation changes reality — but investors knew that already

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito’s BAM upgrade set to make Solana apps richer

Solana apps and app tokens could be in for a ‘mass repricing’

by Jack Kubinec /