oracles

There are a total of 24 articles associated with oracles.
article-image

DeFi

Who’s responsible when something breaks in DeFi?

What a Pyth/Morpho/Re7 debacle says about decentralized accountability

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

DIA launches testnet for Lumina, a new modular oracle

Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Chainlink brings data feeds to Bitcoin L2 Spiderchain

Ethereum’s major oracle provider is making moves in the growing ecosystem of BTCFi

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

The fallacy of daily active addresses

Plus, Ethereum blob data nears its target limit

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Policy

DEF purchases patent at center of suits against MakerDAO and Compound

The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Yes, now is the right time to teach Wall Street about decentralized oracles 

While Wall Street moves at a slower pace than crypto, the idea that it can’t embrace new technology is outdated

by Chris Barrett /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Switchboard hauls in $7.5M despite sleepy venture week

Also, the ETF hype train can count out at least one member

by Jack Kubinec&David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

ORA’s on-chain AI oracle is now available on Ethereum mainnet

ORA’s OAOs are powered through optimistic machine learning (opML) on Ethereum

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Sponsored

Blockchain oracles: Bridging the gap between blockchains and the real world

With the potential for trillions of dollars of assets to transact on-chain, it’s increasingly crucial to connect blockchains to the real world

article-image

Opinion

How a smart contract gets away with murder: A review of ‘The Oracle’

If you’re looking to learn more about how a blockchain oracle could potentially kill you,this is the book for you

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

DeFi

Uma hatches Oval MEV product for lending dapps

Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Chainlink moves a step closer to creating a decentralized computing marketplace

These new tools mark the first steps towards Chainlink’s vision of creating a decentralized computing marketplace for developers

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Sponsored

DeFi’s next growth catalyst: The Oracle breakthrough

Oracle development has remained sluggish despite its vital role in DeFi — until now

by Bart Hillerich /
article-image

Business

Chronicle Protocol aims to break the ‘black box’ oracle problem

The new protocol touts operating costs that are lower than competitors’

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

DeFi

API3 wants to make oracle data more transparent

Phase 2 of API3’s dAPI plan introduces managed aggregated data feeds

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Chainlink rallies hardest since May 2021 after CCIP release

Chainlink’s CCIP is now open to developers across major blockchains including Polygon and Ethereum — and markets love it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Curve May No Longer Need to Rely on External Oracles

The Curve community is gauging whether or not solid price oracles should be implemented in select pools with deep liquidity

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Coinbase Cloud Will Run Chainlink Node in Bid to Improve Smart Contract Security

Coinbase Cloud already operates nodes on Aptos, Ethereum, Flow, and Solana

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Mango Markets Mangled by Oracle Manipulation for $112M

The attacker who saddled the Solana-based DeFi-protocol with bad debt wants to cut a deal

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Quantum Mechanics-based Random Number Generator To Enable Blockchain Gambling

The end product is a partnership between a crypto-native startup and an Australian university

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain Tech Is Key to Combating Climate Change, Report Says

Smart contracts boost transparency of clean energy projects, according to the report

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Now Advising Chainlink

Chainlink has previously worked with Google Cloud to bring data on-chain.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Chainlink Says $75B Worth of Smart Contracts Secured by Its Network

As an oracle, Chainlink provides the piping that allows data to touch the blockchain.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFi

Data for DeFi: Switzerland’s Swisscom Joins Chainlink as Node Operator

Telecoms like Swisscom want exposure to DeFi and Blockchain without running mining equipment, explains Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.