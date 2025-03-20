oracles
What a Pyth/Morpho/Re7 debacle says about decentralized accountability
Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs
Ethereum’s major oracle provider is making moves in the growing ecosystem of BTCFi
Plus, Ethereum blob data nears its target limit
The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”
While Wall Street moves at a slower pace than crypto, the idea that it can’t embrace new technology is outdated
Also, the ETF hype train can count out at least one member
ORA’s OAOs are powered through optimistic machine learning (opML) on Ethereum
Sponsored
With the potential for trillions of dollars of assets to transact on-chain, it’s increasingly crucial to connect blockchains to the real world
If you’re looking to learn more about how a blockchain oracle could potentially kill you,this is the book for you
Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave
These new tools mark the first steps towards Chainlink’s vision of creating a decentralized computing marketplace for developers
Sponsored
Oracle development has remained sluggish despite its vital role in DeFi — until now
The new protocol touts operating costs that are lower than competitors’
Phase 2 of API3’s dAPI plan introduces managed aggregated data feeds
Chainlink’s CCIP is now open to developers across major blockchains including Polygon and Ethereum — and markets love it
The Curve community is gauging whether or not solid price oracles should be implemented in select pools with deep liquidity
Coinbase Cloud already operates nodes on Aptos, Ethereum, Flow, and Solana
The attacker who saddled the Solana-based DeFi-protocol with bad debt wants to cut a deal
The end product is a partnership between a crypto-native startup and an Australian university
Smart contracts boost transparency of clean energy projects, according to the report
Chainlink has previously worked with Google Cloud to bring data on-chain.
As an oracle, Chainlink provides the piping that allows data to touch the blockchain.
Telecoms like Swisscom want exposure to DeFi and Blockchain without running mining equipment, explains Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov