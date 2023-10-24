Bart Hillerich

Bart Hillerich

recent news by Bart Hillerich

What derivatives history tells us about crypto's future growth

Derivatives offer a blueprint for how a misunderstood asset, like crypto, can achieve widespread support across financial markets

From virtual to reality: Jackie Bona’s quest to bring crypto into the real world

Valora heralds a new era where crypto escapes its virtual bubble to bring new financial opportunities to millions

The crypto investor’s guide to volatility risk management

These are the best tools and practices you can leverage to defend against crypto market volatility

DeFi’s next growth catalyst: The Oracle breakthrough

Oracle development has remained sluggish despite its vital role in DeFi — until now

How Web3 companies die: the right way

This rarely-discussed issue is crypto’s ticket to maturing beyond the failures of FTX and preceding collapses

The secret sauce behind Web3’s premier applications

When it comes to building top Web3 applications like Phantom and Dune Analytics, reliability and scalability are paramount

Bold new era: crypto's evolution to superior asset custody 

The evolution of crypto asset custody is an urgent matter—one needing rigorous, audited controls and new-era key management to rebuild trust

The crypto investor’s guide to blockchain gaming

With blockchain gaming poised to disrupt the global gaming industry, opportunity is abundant for investors armed with these expert insights

The crypto investor’s guide to perpetual swaps

Perps offer powerful advantages to qualified traders seeking to dominate both sides of crypto’s volatile market

Peer-to-peer sports betting is crypto’s next killer app

Decentralized sports betting enables gamblers to not only beat the house but also own it

The institution’s crypto self-custody planning guide

When crypto markets turn sour, proper self-custody can mean the difference between safety and bankruptcy

This wallet tactic could scale global on-chain brand ecosystems

Facing booming customer acquisition costs, brands will turn to blockchain for better data and growth opportunities

L2s rooted in Bitcoin’s PoW could bring global scalability to blockchain’s core values

Merge-mining layer-2s with Bitcoin enables incredible network speeds to be achieved without sacrificing security

Crypto holders are eager to ‘bumper’ assets to defend against downside risk

A novel dual-purpose tool aims to provide sensible risk management in even the roughest market storms

Q&A: What is the path forward for blockchain gaming?

For game developers looking to bring scale, cost reduction, and de-risk their entry into Web3, Stardust Supernets is the way to go

The death of play-to-earn gaming

Play-to-earn gaming forms a high barrier to entry by default and severely hinders a game’s ability to grow

