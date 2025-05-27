Sui

There are a total of 19 articles associated with Sui.
The DropWeb3

Sui shares details on $220M Cetus exploit, vows to step up security

Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart endorses DeLorean Labs’ crypto reboot

DeLorean is letting buyers reserve and resell its planned Alpha 5 electric vehicle using Sui NFTs

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui’s decentralization to the test

Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin derivatives hit Starknet and Sui

LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders

by Macauley Peterson /
The DropWeb3

Exclusive: Apparel giant Adidas launches Sui NFTs

The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Mysten Labs’ Walrus could reshape decentralized gaming and apps

The decentralized-storage alternative to AWS or IPFS will launch its mainnet March 27

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

SEGA’s ‘Code of Joker’ launching as NFT card game on Sui

“Code of Joker: Evolutions” will release for iOS, Android and web browsers this summer

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Sui, Aptos vie for ‘next Solana’ status

SUI has outperformed APT by a large margin on a YTD basis after overtaking Aptos in market cap in mid-September

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: McDonald’s strikes up branding collaboration with Doodles

Plus, esports organization Team Liquid launches fan engagement platform on Sui

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Classic fighter Samurai Shodown comes to Sui

Plus, TapSwap plans to solve tap-to-earn with an all-new Web3 gaming platform

by Donovan Choy /
Empire Newsletter

Are stablecoins a leading indicator for major rallies?

Plus, will crypto ever move on from Tether?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
0xResearch Newsletter

Uniswap announces Unichain L2

Plus, Sui flips Solana in daily transactions

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Saving self-custody from bone-headed blunders

Plus, Sui-eet liquidity surge and USDC’s new home on Base

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Competitors eye a slice of Solana’s pie

Several competitors are eyeing Solana’s recent buzz

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Sui unveils handheld Web3 gaming device

Plus, a Bored Ape burger restaurant closes, and Crypto: The Game presses on

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Sui price triples in 3 months, signals changing of the guard in DeFi

Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles

by David Canellis /
Web3

Funding Wrap: Metaverse and Web3 Gaming Still Hits With VCs

Venture capitalists awarded $500 million in funding to crypto startups last week — more than half went to metaverse and Web3 gaming firms

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Mysten Labs’ $300M Fundraise Values Business at More Than $2B

Capital from the Web3 infrastructure company’s FTX Ventures-led round will go toward scaling the Sui blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Mysten Labs Launches Blockchain Platform Sui

Company founded by ex-Facebook employees designs layer-1 to solve space’s “pain points”

by Ben Strack /

