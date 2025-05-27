Sui
Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said
DeLorean is letting buyers reserve and resell its planned Alpha 5 electric vehicle using Sui NFTs
Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting
LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders
The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet
The decentralized-storage alternative to AWS or IPFS will launch its mainnet March 27
“Code of Joker: Evolutions” will release for iOS, Android and web browsers this summer
SUI has outperformed APT by a large margin on a YTD basis after overtaking Aptos in market cap in mid-September
Plus, esports organization Team Liquid launches fan engagement platform on Sui
Plus, TapSwap plans to solve tap-to-earn with an all-new Web3 gaming platform
Plus, will crypto ever move on from Tether?
Plus, Sui flips Solana in daily transactions
Plus, Sui-eet liquidity surge and USDC’s new home on Base
Several competitors are eyeing Solana’s recent buzz
Plus, a Bored Ape burger restaurant closes, and Crypto: The Game presses on
Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles
Venture capitalists awarded $500 million in funding to crypto startups last week — more than half went to metaverse and Web3 gaming firms
Capital from the Web3 infrastructure company’s FTX Ventures-led round will go toward scaling the Sui blockchain
Company founded by ex-Facebook employees designs layer-1 to solve space’s “pain points”