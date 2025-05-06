Adidas
The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet
by Kate Irwin /
GOATs on parade: World Cup maestro drops are among multiple Web3 projects competing for attention in Qatar
by Ornella Hernandez /
The company dropped a non-fungible token collection, joining a laundry list of fashion giants such as Adidas, Macy’s and Dolce & Gabbana
The sportswear giant’s first NFT drop raked in $23.5 million in sales on Friday despite a couple of snags in its launch
The sneaker giant revealed a collaboration with the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Punks Comics and crypto investor “Gmoney” on Thursday.