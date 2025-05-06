Adidas

The DropWeb3

Exclusive: Apparel giant Adidas launches Sui NFTs

The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet

by Kate Irwin /
Web3

Messi and Ronaldo Lead World Cup NFT Bonanza

GOATs on parade: World Cup maestro drops are among multiple Web3 projects competing for attention in Qatar

by Ornella Hernandez /
FinanceWeb3

Gap Releases First Line of NFTs on Tezos Blockchain

The company dropped a non-fungible token collection, joining a laundry list of fashion giants such as Adidas, Macy’s and Dolce & Gabbana

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFi

Adidas’ Bumpy and Historic Step Into the Metaverse

The sportswear giant’s first NFT drop raked in $23.5 million in sales on Friday despite a couple of snags in its launch

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Adidas is Betting Big on the Metaverse; Here’s How

The sneaker giant revealed a collaboration with the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Punks Comics and crypto investor “Gmoney” on Thursday.

by Morgan Chittum /

