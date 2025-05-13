Sugartown proves it’s still for degens with its latest mint

The “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga is launching another NFT collection

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Sugartown/CORES modified by Blockworks in Adobe

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Sugartown — the “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga for years — is launching another NFT collection.

Zynga is the mobile gaming studio behind games like FarmVille and Words With Friends. The studio sold off Sugartown to startup D20 Labs in a move that was reportedly part of a spinout last year. Zynga’s crypto-focused staff also moved to D20 Labs. 

Now, Sugartown’s latest drop is underway. 

The 9,999 “Cores,” which will live on the Abstract blockchain, resemble scientific tubes filled with a mysterious liquid substance. They’ll cost 0.069 ETH (about $175) each to mint. 

The team says Cores will give holders access to Sugartown’s Abstract minigames, rewards, and other features in the works like token staking.

The mint schedule and process for these Cores is a bit complicated. It prioritizes long-term believers and crypto degens over regular gamers or newcomers with little to no crypto experience. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Buyers who already bought Cores in a private presale have received them via airdrop. Then, those still holding their Sugartown Ora NFTs from late 2023 will be able to mint Cores. The Ora holder mint opens today, with a free mint occurring first and a paid mint taking place after.

The free mint phase goes from 8 am until 2 pm ET today, but you’ll only be eligible if you have three Ora NFTs in one wallet. 

Then, from 2 pm today until 8 am ET tomorrow, anyone with at least one Ora will be able to mint two cores for a fee, plus an additional two mints per three Oras held. 

Does this sound like a high school math problem yet? 

Tomorrow, the allowlist mint will open for just an hour from 12 pm until 1 pm ET. At 2 pm Wednesday, a public raffle will occur, with no regular public sale.

Degens without any special NFTs or allowlist access will have to buy their way into the ability to mint in the last stage with “deposit entries” — the more entries bought, the higher the chance they might be able to mint. It’s like a lottery, but if you don’t get in, your entries will be refunded, according to the team.

A lot of this feels like it’s prohibitive for casual gamers, but suitable for degens. The Sugartown website remains token-gated, so I can’t even see if anything’s live there yet. 

But Ora holders can get access to whatever’s on the other side. 

Sugartown advisor Bharat Krymo argued that all crypto games have an element of gambling during an X Space yesterday. 

And Tommy Ngo — who is Sugartown’s co-founder, D20 Labs’ co-founder, and formerly Zynga’s head of Web3 product — said during that Space that he wants those who do snag Cores to feel “really rewarded” for hanging onto them.

But a disclaimer in the Sugartown Discord server tells buyers that the platform’s NFTs “are not an investment product or business opportunity.” 

Sugartown is a game platform where players connect their crypto wallets and can choose from a number of different minigames, including gambling or “social casino” games, plus poker and “hypercasual,” fast-paced minigames.

There are three minigames so far, all crypto-themed: the 2D scroller NGMI, the climbing game ATH, and poker game RNPC (Royal Nutz Poker Club).

Abstract co-inventor Michael Lee has said Sugartown has five games in the works in total.

Sugartown has also promised a token, WIN, at some point, but when that might launch remains unclear. 

Abstract, a relatively new Ethereum L2 chain that’s tried to target crypto newbies, is home to a number of other gambling and social casino apps already with names that speak for themselves, like Gamblor, Riskiiit, and Koala Coin Toss.

Degen szn continues.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /