Gaming

There are a total of 190 articles associated with Gaming.
article-image

OpinionThe Drop

Opinion: We need more single-player crypto games

Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu shares how crypto gaming could make a comeback

We’re in the bitcoin meta, and financial speculation isn’t going away anytime soon

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Crypto game Ember Sword shuts down after 7 years of development

Unable to secure further funding, the game cycled through three different blockchains and at least five different game engines since 2018

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Crypto gaming startup Voya Games gets $5M for dinosaur-themed crafting sim

The pixelated game Craft World is set in a post-apocalyptic world where dinosaurs live with humans

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis alleges Seed Go infringes on Axie Infinity IP

Sui Foundation told Blockworks it’s not currently supporting Seed, and Mysten Labs only helped Seed with its smart contracts.

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Supply ShockWeb3

Happy Bitcoin MMO Day to those who celebrate

Bitcoin hit this little-known milestone days before Pizza Day

by David Canellis /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Why crypto games shouldn’t monetize too early

Bitkraft Ventures’ Carlos Pereira and Matt Halstead share their predictions for blockchain gaming

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Liquid funds remain optimistic about Web3 gaming and blockchain uses for AI

Nobody still knows how to value L1 tokens

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Pplpleasr’s streaming platform is back with 5 short films

The shorts looking for funding range from charming animated series to gritty live-action dramas

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Sugartown proves it’s still for degens with its latest mint

The “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga is launching another NFT collection

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Coinbase sponsors Riot Games’ League of Legends, Valorant esports

The exchange sees a way to reach gamers through the deal

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

What Epic Games’ App Store ruling means for crypto

US crypto iOS apps can link to external NFT shops

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

MapleStory N launches in 2 weeks — but not in the USA

Over 50 countries, including 8 of the 10 largest gaming markets, aren’t allowed to access the upcoming crypto game

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Ubisoft, LayerZero launch network for migrating crypto game assets

Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis co-founder accuses Ronin game of making secret deal

Ragnarok: Monster World says it upheld all “contractual obligations.”

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Peaky Blinders crypto game slated to launch next year

The Netflix show gets another game three years after the series ended

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Might and Magic makes crypto comeback as TCG from Ubisoft, Immutable

The trading card game will use Immutable’s zkEVM chain

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Immutable teases ‘multibillion dollar’ collab that could be its game with Ubisoft

Immutable has been building a game with Ubisoft that was slated to unveil in April. It may be a TCG.

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Bigcoin mining game faces Ponzi allegations amid token price swings

Abstract app Bigcoin has polarized Crypto Twitter with its mining simulator

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Goblintown launches driver’s license NFTs ahead of ‘Really Hard Driving Game’ release

While it’s not technically a crypto game and won’t require NFTs, it won’t be free-to-play, either

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Exclusive: Sequence sunsets Horizon Blockchain Games in rebrand

Sequence has acquired the tech firm Light and is sunsetting Horizon, but Skyweaver remains live

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Why Web3 gaming won’t see an uptick in VC activity 

While overall VC spending is on the rise, web3 gaming’s being left in the dust

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Neon Machine’s Shrapnel is in the red: Sources

Documents and sources suggest Neon Machine is running out of cash and has laid off nearly all its employees — and struck a deal with the Chinese government to stay afloat

by Kate Irwin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.