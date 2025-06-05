Netflix show to give away 1 BTC in Twitch streamer competition

A group of Twitch streamers battle for bitcoin. Will their chats help them?

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Netflix and House of Streams, modified by Blockworks

No, it’s not a Twitter giveaway scam — a reality show about livestreaming influencers who compete to win one whole bitcoin is coming to Netflix in the UK and Ireland June 18.

The House of Streams show will feature eight Twitch streamers who live in a villa in Malta for two weeks over the course of the competition. 

EA FIFA streaming host Nicole Holliday is hosting the show. It was created by Mark Holland, CEO of Stream House Media Productions. The show was made with support from the Malta Film Commission.

Holland told news outlet Times of Malta that the bitcoin grand prize — as opposed to fiat currency — helps the show feel different.

“Everything about House of Streams is different, so the final reward couldn’t have been a simple cash prize or a trip to the Maldives,” Holland said.

The show’s eight streamers are from different countries including the US, UK, and Australia, to name a few.

And just in case you’re unaware of degen internet culture and how Twitch streaming works, Twitch streamers interact with their “chat,” or live audience that types in chat messages, during their broadcasts. Those chat members can influence streamer behavior, and can send streamers money or other types of gifts.

While it’s not a crypto-focused reality show, House of Streams using BTC as a prize does normalize crypto in a way, especially for younger audiences interested in Twitch and livestreaming culture.

We’ve seen some startup attempts at reality shows in the past that are entirely crypto-focused, like Killer Whales. That show, which was very Shark Tank-like, has just a 2.9 out of 10 rating on IMDB.

House of Streams apparently started shooting when bitcoin was near its recent low of just around $18,000, which happened most recently in late 2022 and early 2023. 

A lot has changed since then, though — so will the show still feel relevant in 2025?

1 BTC is now more than $104,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap hit a new all-time high of over $111,000 just two weeks ago. 

“I think it will lead the way for shows that have real-time audience participation and will reshape the ‘real’ in reality TV,” Holland said.

